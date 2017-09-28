Thursday's Morning Email: Tributes Pour In For Hugh Hefner, Founder Of Playboy

TOP STORIES
HUGH HEFNER, THE FOUNDER OF PLAYBOY, IS DEAD AT 91 The legendary ladies’ man died of natural causes. Tributes are pouring in from former bunnies and Hollywood. Take a look at Playboy’s tribute to the man who made silk pajamas cool. And Hefner fans took to Twitter to thank him for the articles. [HuffPost] [Tweet |
UNDERSTANDING TRUMP’S TAX PROPOSAL Which, while pitched as a “middle-class” tax cut plan, lacked many concrete numbers and included quite a few incentives for the upper class. [HuffPost]
‘AND SO JEDIDIAH BROWN GAVE ALL OF HIMSELF TO THE CITY HE LOVED’ “His faith in himself and his city lost, Jedidiah Brown drove off the curb of Lake Shore Drive, rattled down a set of stairs and braked feet from the drop into Lake Michigan.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP SAYS HE’S NOT HAPPY WITH TOM PRICE As the House Oversight Committee is now taking a look at the HHS secretary’s $400,000 worth of private plane travel. [HuffPost]
EPA HEAD SCOTT PRUITT ISN’T SKATING FREE FROM SCRUTINY EITHER For his spending on noncommercial airfare, a security detail and a sound booth. [HuffPost]
HOW PUERTO RICO’S CORPORATE OVERLORDS Doomed the U.S. territory to darkness and dirty electricity. [HuffPost]
TWO WOMEN SAY THEY HAVE LOST PREGNANCIES IN IMMIGRANT DETENTION SINCE JULY “Raising concerns among lawyers and immigrant rights groups that the Trump administration is detaining pregnant women is greater numbers, putting the health of women and the babies they’re carrying at risk in the process.” [HuffPost]
SO ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI IS GIVING JOURNALISM A GO Yes, you read that correctly. [HuffPost]
WHAT'S BREWING
69 PERCENT OF AMERICANS WANT TRUMP TO STOP TWEETING According to Quinnipiac University. [HuffPost]
KIM KARDASHIAN HAS SOME THOUGHTS ON ALL THE PREGNANCY REPORTS And on Caitlyn Jenner. [HuffPost]
HEADS UP, CALIFORNIA COFFEE LOVERS A cancer warning label may show up on your cup of joe. [HuffPost]
‘THE EVOLUTION OF FAT WOMEN ON TV’ “In many of the instances in which a fat woman graces the TV screen as a lead, the entire premise of the show has to do with weight.” [Vulture]
DO YOU KNOW HOW TO SAY LA CROIX? We thought you pronounced the x for a solid couple of years. [HuffPost]
PITBULL HAS BEEN SENDING HIS PRIVATE JET TO PUERTO RICO To bring cancer patients back and forth to the U.S. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Inside Mitch McConnell’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week.
Former President Barack Obama’s angst about dropping Malia off at college could not be more relatable.
One person is dead and another injured following a rockfall in Yosemite.
Police have arrested a suspect in a 27-year-old killer clown case.
Legendary Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has been fired over Louisville’s involvement in the latest NCAA scandal.
Trump blamed the GOP’s failure to repeal Obamacare on an ill senator who couldn’t vote because he was in the hospital. Only problem is no senator was in the hospital.
The coroner disputes accounts of Otto Warmbier’s parents of his torture at the hands of North Korea.
According to this senator, Russian trolls are stoking the NFL debate.
Yes, there is a Silicon Valley religion that worships artificial intelligence.
Getty Images has banned photos that retouch models.
That time Kate Winslet cut off part of a friend’s ear.
Jane Fonda did not have any time for Megyn Kelly asking her about her plastic surgery.
Apparently your mood can affect your flu shot’s effectiveness ― so maybe grab that doctor’s office sucker on the way in.
Michelle Obama had some words for women who didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton.
Justin Timberlake may have another Super Bowl halftime show in him.
Meghan McCain is joining “The View.”
When it finally cools down outside, here are some slow cooker pasta recipes for you.
This bride surprised her grandmother by wearing her dress ― 55 years later.
And these parents are fessing up about the lies they tell their kids.
CONVERSATIONS