Thursday's Morning Email: Trump Considering 'Severe' Consequences For North Korea

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WARNS OF ‘SEVERE’ CONSEQUENCES FOR NORTH KOREA The president said during a speech in Warsaw that he’s considering “some pretty severe things” in response to North Korea’s latest missile launches. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said Wednesday that the country was “quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution.” Take a look at the series of bad options Trump has to respond with. And here’s everything you need to know about North Korea’s nuclear program. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

STEVE SCALISE READMITTED TO ICU IN SERIOUS CONDITION The House Majority Whip had been recovering from injuries sustained at the congressional baseball shooting in mid-June. According to the hospital, he was readmitted over “new concerns for infection.” [HuffPost]

THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAS SUED HOBBY LOBBY FOR SMUGGLING IRAQI ARTIFACTS Yeah, we did a double take at that headline too. [HuffPost]

ANTIETAM BATTLEFIELD RECEIVED $78,000 OF TRUMP’S SALARY But national parks are still set to lose $1.5 billion. [HuffPost]

WITH U.S. NO LONGER A ‘FRIEND,’ GERMANY TURNS TO CHINA Just a few superpower differences. [HuffPost]

THE DOJ LETTER THAT MAY BE MORE CONCERNING THAN THE TRUMP VOTER FRAUD COMMISSION “These two letters, sent on the same day, are highly suspect, and seem to confirm that the Trump administration is laying the groundwork to suppress the right to vote.” [HuffPost]

MOM FORCED TO HOLD TODDLER FOR FLIGHT AFTER UNITED SOLD HIS SEAT When asked why she didn’t speak up during the flight, Shirley Yamauchi said she was frightened after the Dr. David Dao incident. “I’m Asian. I’m scared and I felt uncomfortable.” [HuffPost]

OPPOSITION MEMBERS OF VENEZUELA’S CONGRESS WERE BEATEN AND BLOODIED WEDNESDAY After a pro-President Nicolás Maduro mob stormed Congress. At least 15 people were injured. [WaPo]

WHAT’S BREWING