Thursday's Morning Email: Trump Considering 'Severe' Consequences For North Korea

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WARNS OF ‘SEVERE’ CONSEQUENCES FOR NORTH KOREA The president said during a speech in Warsaw that he’s considering “some pretty severe things” in response to North Korea’s latest missile launches. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said Wednesday that the country was “quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution.” Take a look at the series of bad options Trump has to respond with. And here’s everything you need to know about North Korea’s nuclear program. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
STEVE SCALISE READMITTED TO ICU IN SERIOUS CONDITION The House Majority Whip had been recovering from injuries sustained at the congressional baseball shooting in mid-June. According to the hospital, he was readmitted over “new concerns for infection.” [HuffPost]
THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAS SUED HOBBY LOBBY FOR SMUGGLING IRAQI ARTIFACTS Yeah, we did a double take at that headline too. [HuffPost]
ANTIETAM BATTLEFIELD RECEIVED $78,000 OF TRUMP’S SALARY But national parks are still set to lose $1.5 billion. [HuffPost]
WITH U.S. NO LONGER A ‘FRIEND,’ GERMANY TURNS TO CHINA Just a few superpower differences. [HuffPost]
THE DOJ LETTER THAT MAY BE MORE CONCERNING THAN THE TRUMP VOTER FRAUD COMMISSION “These two letters, sent on the same day, are highly suspect, and seem to confirm that the Trump administration is laying the groundwork to suppress the right to vote.” [HuffPost]
MOM FORCED TO HOLD TODDLER FOR FLIGHT AFTER UNITED SOLD HIS SEAT When asked why she didn’t speak up during the flight, Shirley Yamauchi said she was frightened after the Dr. David Dao incident. “I’m Asian. I’m scared and I felt uncomfortable.” [HuffPost]
OPPOSITION MEMBERS OF VENEZUELA’S CONGRESS WERE BEATEN AND BLOODIED WEDNESDAY After a pro-President Nicolás Maduro mob stormed Congress. At least 15 people were injured. [WaPo]
COULD AMELIA EARHART HAVE SURVIVED HER FINAL FLIGHT? Investigators are pursuing a theory that Earhart was captured by the Japanese. [HuffPost]
BERGEXIT One of the largest icebergs on record is about to break off the Antarctic shelf. [HuffPost]
FRANCE IS MAKING VACCINATIONS MANDATORY FOR ALL CHILDREN Starting in 2018. [HuffPost]
ROB KARDASHIAN COULD BE CHARGED FOR REVENGE PORN After he allegedly posted explicit photos of his ex, Blac Chyna. And here’s why his “revenge” posts reveal an insecure masculinity. [HuffPost]
‘MORNING JOE’ RATINGS WENT UP 70 PERCENT Following those Trump Twitter attacks. [HuffPost]
THIS FIRED VOGUE EDITOR WENT ALL IN On bashing “Vogue” and the fashion industry at large. [HuffPost]
Examining North Korea’s building boom.
China refused overseas treatment for Liu Xiaobo, a critically ill Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident.
Virginia is set to execute a man with a drug cocktail that could simulate drowning.
Hillary Clinton fired back after being the target of the GOP Twitter account.
Emily Peck analyzed Ivanka Trump’s defense of family leave.
What happens when you try the beauty supplements you see all over Instagram.
After French President Emmanuel Macron was helicoptered into a submarine (yes, there’s photo proof), folks are convinced he’s the new 007.
How one games the music streaming industry.
The “hot convict” turned international model is in hot water after reportedly cheating on his wife.
Jay-Z’s “4:44” went platinum faster than any other album this year.
Champion golfer Danielle Kang turned her trophy into a bowl of pho.
Only Bella Hadid could pull off a turtleneck that’s NSFW.
The Dragon Prince of Bhutan continues to give Prince George a run for his money when it comes to the cute photo department.
But at least Queen Elizabeth granted us this photo of her hanging out with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
