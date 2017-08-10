Thursday's Morning Email: What's Really Worrying Experts About North Korea's Stance

TOP STORIES
WHAT’S NEXT WITH NORTH KOREA Experts worry about the lack of channels to resolve the ongoing crisis. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis chimed in to defuse some of Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” rhetoric, which the president reportedly improvised. While South Korea has called for a de-escalation of tensions, Seoul residents seem unconcerned. Take a look at the State Department jobs left unfilled that would have helped amid this diplomatic crisis. And here’s how Guam plays into the conflict. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
PAUL MANAFORT’S HOUSE RAIDED BY FBI IN JULY The day after Trump’s former campaign chairman met with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators. [HuffPost]
TRUMP AND MITCH MCCONNELL TRADE BARBS Over “expectations,” the health bill and seniority. [HuffPost]
A RUSSIAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE FLEW OVER WASHINGTON, D.C. Taking a look at the Pentagon, the Capitol and other government buildings Wednesday. [WaPo]
INSIDE THE ‘WEED KILLER CRISIS’ “As the U.S. growing season entered its peak this summer, farmers began posting startling pictures on social media: fields of beans, peach orchards and vegetable gardens withering away.” [Reuters]
FOX NEWS’ ERIC BOLLING IS SUING REPORTER OVER SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS In a $50 million defamation case. [HuffPost]
WHAT HAPPENED WHEN TRUMP’S FCC GOT TO OVERSEE INMATES’ PHONE SERVICES Let’s just say prices to call from prison do not appear to have gone down. [HuffPost]
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THE GREAT AMERICAN ECLIPSEDon’t get caught in the dark. [HuffPost]
PAPA JOHN’S RECOMMENDS FOLKS WITH CELIAC DISEASE DON’T EAT THEIR GLUTEN-FREE PIZZA What? [HuffPost]
STARBUCKS HAS SO MANY LOCATIONS It’s cannibalizing its own profits. [HuffPost]
THIS PART OF THE AIRPLANE HAS MORE GERMS THAN THE TOILET And you’ve definitely touched it. [HuffPost]
THE WORLD IS JUST A BUNCH OF REBOOTS AND WE JUST KEEP LIVING IN IT That profound piece of wisdom was brought on by the fact that “Twilight” and “Hunger Games” reboots are distinct possibilities. [HuffPost]
FOUR VOGUE COVERS OF J-LAW TO CHOOSE FROM? Is itChristmas morning? And on top of that, she opened up about her relationship with Darren Aronofsky. [HuffPost]
A Florida boy who was found dead in a day care van had been left there all day, police say.
Colorectal cancer death rates are on the rise for young white adults.
This woman’s horror story about popping her zit will give you nightmares.
Leah Remini is questioning Elisabeth Moss’s continued support of scientology.
Anthony Scaramucci just oddly compared himself to Monica Lewinsky.
United Airlines is conducting a “review” after this family’s dog died in-flight.
We totally missed this very creepy detail from that epic Arya fight scene. And if you don’t have fun watching Leslie Jones watch “Game of Thrones,” we don’t know what could make you happy.
You could buy one of the lighthouses the U.S. government is auctioning off.
Yes, someone put a giant blow-up “Trump chicken” near the White House, and the images are something.
We can credit the “rally cat” with the Cardinals victory last night.
What Kate Middleton and Prince William stay away from eating during royal tours.
Bruce Springsteen is headed to Broadway.
So Kylie Jenner definitely makes more money than you. By a lot.
Need to feel like something’s going right today? Watch this kilometer of pipe slide into place.
