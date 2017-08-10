Thursday's Morning Email: What's Really Worrying Experts About North Korea's Stance

WHAT’S NEXT WITH NORTH KOREA Experts worry about the lack of channels to resolve the ongoing crisis. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis chimed in to defuse some of Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” rhetoric, which the president reportedly improvised. While South Korea has called for a de-escalation of tensions, Seoul residents seem unconcerned. Take a look at the State Department jobs left unfilled that would have helped amid this diplomatic crisis. And here’s how Guam plays into the conflict. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PAUL MANAFORT’S HOUSE RAIDED BY FBI IN JULY The day after Trump’s former campaign chairman met with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators. [HuffPost]

TRUMP AND MITCH MCCONNELL TRADE BARBS Over “expectations,” the health bill and seniority. [HuffPost]

A RUSSIAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE FLEW OVER WASHINGTON, D.C. Taking a look at the Pentagon, the Capitol and other government buildings Wednesday. [WaPo]

INSIDE THE ‘WEED KILLER CRISIS’ “As the U.S. growing season entered its peak this summer, farmers began posting startling pictures on social media: fields of beans, peach orchards and vegetable gardens withering away.” [Reuters]

FOX NEWS’ ERIC BOLLING IS SUING REPORTER OVER SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS In a $50 million defamation case. [HuffPost]

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN TRUMP’S FCC GOT TO OVERSEE INMATES’ PHONE SERVICES Let’s just say prices to call from prison do not appear to have gone down. [HuffPost]

