Thus Spoke Lena Hades: Dionysus

I want to talk about my perception of Nietzsche's texts as artistic images, about how it lives inside me.

If to cut along story extremely short, then my case is the birth of painting from the spirit of the text. An artist was born in me only because of Nietzsche. Without Nietzsche I would never have decided to become a professional artist, to refuse all other "vocations" in favor of painting. It was a very difficult and serious decision ...

Here is a story of the Nietzsche series picture creation.

Lena Hades “One must still have chaos in oneself to be able to give birth to a dancing star”. Oil on canvas, 1997.

It was a story with God Dionysus himself. When I started to paint it, I drank two bottles of German wine "Liebfrau Milch". After all, Dionysus is the god of vinocity only for profane, and for initiates in ancient Greece, Dionysus is a god who oversees the spiritual transformation of the initiate. So, after having had a bite of the German sausages, I began to apply a chalk to the canvas, which I pre-primed with paint ("burnt siena").

As soon as I touched the canvas with a chalk, lights in the whole neighborhood immediately went out, there was an accident at the substation.

I went to the kitchen to find a candle, found it, lit it and, by the light of the candle, began drawing a picture on the canvas. The candle was melting and dripping wax on the canvas, I continued to work. When the drawing was completed, the lights were on. I started painting the picture.

Lena Hades And the blindness of the blind one, and his seeking and groping, shall yet testify to the power of the sun into which he hath gazed,--did ye know that before? Oil on canvas, 1996.

As soon as I touched the canvas with a chalk, lights in the whole neighborhood immediately went out, there was an accident at the substation.

I went to the kitchen to find a candle, found it, lit it and, by the light of the candle, began drawing a picture on the canvas. The candle was melting and dripping wax on the canvas, I continued to work. When the drawing was completed, the lights were on. I started painting the picture.

After I painted Dionysus, I had a dream. I am in a giant building similar to the Colosseum in Rome, I am walking along this building with my cat Masya. I climb the stairs, on and on the next turn I see a crowd of people coming towards me, I knew them once. But in my dream, they could be of any age at the same time, i.e. one and the same person could be, for example, a child and an old man. Suddenly light appeared after a turn and a tall man appeared. I do not know how, but for some reason I knew that his height was two meters twenty centimeters. This man was not only the tallest, but also well built, and his head from some kind of inhuman tension radiated light. This glow was so strong that the skull was visible. And everyone who came close to this man became insane. I well understood that people are losing their mind, because of fatal transformation of some kind, as they were approaching superhuman or supernatural. They cease to be just people, they become inadequate and mentally ill...

I did not approach Dionysus too closely and just watched him pass me by. But to myself, I noted, oh, I just painted him on canvas and now –

he already exists and he is walking around the giant coliseum.

Then I went up the stairs to the top floor and flying up with the cat flew over the mountains. The cat hugged my neck with his paws, and so we flew together over the very tops of the mountains. It was exciting and breathtaking from the height!

In the morning I woke up, took a measuring tape and began to measure my Dionysus, painted in the picture, from heels to the head. He was exactly two meters twenty centimeters tall. Strange coincidence, how could I know the growth of the depicted figure so accurately? I painted him, firstly, not from life, and, secondly, in a completely drunken state, when it is important not to measure the figure with the ruler, but generally to remain standing and not to fall. This is the only case of such creativity in a drunken state; I'm not a person who is not teetotal, but even non-drinker.

One of the collectors who has more than ten of my paintings from the «Thus Spoke Zarathustra» cycle asked me once: "In your works, especially large ones, these saturated expressive red and yellow colors predominate, creating an atmosphere of condensed half-madness, inhuman, demonic tension. Therefore, your paintings are crushed by their power and heavy energy. Heavy pressure. You have it everywhere. It is this feeling created by Nietzsche’s texts?”

I answered him then: "For me, this is the nakedness of life, more precisely, its halkionic element. And for some reason any of Nietzsche researchers did not pay any attention to his halkionic perception. And, meanwhile, in "ECCE HOMO" Nietzsche calls himself a Halkonian. I think that this word "halkioner" Nietzsche borrowed from ancient Greek language, which he knew brilliantly. "Halkejo" - in ancient Greek "to be a blacksmith, to forge." Halkionic element is some kind of forging element, not just chthonic, underground, but namely forging, where the metal is melted and forged. This is an internal forge, where personality is forged, where human will and strength are forged.