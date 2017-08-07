Thus Spoke Lena Hades: The Birth Of Painting From The Spirit Of The Text

I want to talk about my perception of Nietzsche's texts as artistic images, about how it lives inside me.

If to cut along story extremely short, then my case is the birth of painting from the spirit of the text. An artist was born in me only because of Nietzsche. Without Nietzsche I would never have decided to become a professional artist, to refuse all other "vocations" in favor of painting. It was a difficult decision, because an artist can easily starve to death.

I remember the border very clearly, because after it the second life started. Before that I worked as an interpreter, although I painted all my free time. It's another matter that I’d been approaching this stage for a long time. In 1990 (before 1990, I read the pre-revolutionary edition of Zarathustra), I was presented with a newly published two-volume Nietzsche book, edited by Svasyan. Reading and re-reading the two-volume book took me more than four years before I finally felt the spirit of Nietzsche's text. In 1994 I decided to become a professional artist. Not one who draws in leisure time, but the one who lives by creativity.

Before Nietzsche, I naively believed in many things that were imposed on me by the surrounding society. I believed, for example, in culture, science, friendship, love, church. Much of that was unshakable, and I lived with the ideas stereotyped by others. But when I first read Zarathustra, this text offended me in all my best beliefs and convictions. He did not leave a stone on a stone from these my naive ideas, he refuted everything. Everything turned out to be quite different than I thought. And since he touched me in this way, I began to read him more carefully. And gradually I realized that, in general, he was right that the world is not what it seems to us, it is not what parents and social environment try to teach us, or, in other words, the social suggestion about the world does not correspond to the reality of the world. And most importantly, the real world values are completely different than the "generally accepted" values of any single culture.

All this led to an internal upheaval and a change in attitude. I saw the world quite differently. Through the Nietzsche’s eyes. And then his eyes for some reason simply became my eyes. Apparently, there is a kind of spiritual intimacy between us, which allows me to easily breathe his texts now.

The question immediately suggested itself: if there is a certain predisposition to similar mutual understanding between two people? Or, after all, any person with a serious acquaintance with Nietzsche can imbued with his moods?

I think there must be a certain predisposition. For example, my father often told me that I always swim against the current. And I do it because I'm interested where the source of the river is, i.e. I’m interested in everything comes from, in its origin and where all things grow from. This was also a Nietzsche’s quality, and, perhaps, in general belongs to all philosophers. Life with believing in all sorts of tales, including social, is, of course, more comfortable than turning it into a non-social-oriented experiment.

For many people, non-conformism and swimming against the current seem stupid and erratic. And it seems to me, that erratic is the relaxed floating with the current. And this is not generally a mistake of nature, but lack of strength, not allowing swimming against and thereby becoming a cognizer, or, in Nietzsche's words, a searcher of the foundations. I, following Nietzsche, chose the fate of the investigator of moral values. Besides, I, Lena Hades, am an artist from birth, and Nietzsche just opened the way to myself.

I will now explain what it means to be a born artist. That means always staying in the inner drawing state when your inner brush or pencil constantly draws what you see. I understood this by talking to other artists, including those who were "masters". When I asked them about such a "state of mind," none of them confirmed that he had not experienced this. I had a craze from my childhood - to draw, I painted literally everything and on everything. We had a large library at home and my dad allowed me to draw in all my books, including rare and antique ones, i.e. I could take any, even the most valuable book, and draw it all out. And if my hand was pencil-less, it moved like drawing… I was born this way. The process of internal drawing in me does not stop. In this sense, I am a true artist.

If I do not draw for a long time - I begin to feel uncomfortable, nervous; I begin to "accidentally" cut my fingers, in which an excess of energy accumulates. When I’m drawing, I discharge.

And another such thing that I have known since my earliest childhood. Wherever I go and wherever my glance falls, on carpets, wallpaper, cracks on the ceiling, folds of a rug on the couch, bend of a branch - everywhere I see the outlines of people faces, birds, animals. The world for me is somehow saturated with these faces and images. When I draw, these visions pass. It seems that through me a world must pass and born. Probably, every "vocated" artist feels this way.

After all, for many, for the overwhelming majority, the process of artistic creativity is completely different. This is the resolution of internal problems, contradictions, complexes. As soon as they are resolved - the artistic creation ends. This is not pure artistic creativity, but art therapy. In me, there are no such complexes that I would need to splash out. My artistic creativity is the original state of the child's soul, when the world around you is new and fresh.

Why did I decide to paint "based on" Zarathustra? Why was not I satisfied enough by a book text?