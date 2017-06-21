T.I. To Star In New Police Drama 'Atlanta's Most Wanted'

T.I. is teaming up with Fox for the new cop drama “Atlanta’s Most Wanted.”

The rapper will star in the show as Marcus Armstrong, the son of an infamous criminal kingpin, Variety reported. Armstrong is recruited to be on a vice squad that investigates Atlanta’s growing criminal activity, which will jeopardize his deep secret and threaten life as he knows it.

Along with T.I., Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Brian Sher, KristieAnne Reed and Rob Hardy will executive produce the hour-long show. Former Ebony magazine editor-in-chief Mitzi Miller will co-executive produce, and James Oh will serve as producer.

“I am honored to partner with Fox and Bruckheimer on what is truly a passion project for me,” T.I. told Variety. “It’s going to be amazing to see my city represented in this fashion.”

The show is currently in the early stages of development. “Atlanta’s Most Wanted” is one of Fox’s first drama orders for the 2017-2018 development season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.