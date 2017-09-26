Tiffani Thiessen: Actress, Lifestyle Expert, Television Host, and Mother of Two

“If I can bring attention to a cause that is close to my heart and in need then of course I will and am thankful for the success that can help shed light on the subject matter.”

I had the pleasure to interview Tiffani Thiessen. Tiffani is an actress, lifestyle expert, television host, and mother of two — knows that cooking with your kids is one of the best bonding experiences.Dinner at Tiffani's host and former Saved by the Bell-star has teamed up with Uncle Ben's for the Uncle Ben's for the Ben's Beginners program, a movement to help kids learn how to cook just like they would learn to read and write. Moreover, the aim is to motivate families to cook together, and has donated more than $700,000 to schools across the country.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

“My whole love of cooking started when I was little, and I would peer around the corner and see my mom, my aunt, and my grandmother all having fun in the kitchen, cooking and I was like … 'I want to do it with them.' And that’s what’s so great about the Uncle Ben's initiative. It is all about creating meals while creating memories.”

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest of most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

“OMG there are so many how do I even pick one particular story. Too many which I guess is a good thing because laughter keeps you young right?”

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

“Wow, another hard question but I think the way I look at it is… if I can bring attention to a cause that is close to my heart and in need then of course I will and am thankful for the success that can help shed light on the subject matter.”

Yitzi: So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

“Being a part of the Ben’s Beginners program has been exciting as it speaks to me completely. Spending time with my kids in the kitchen is so much more than following recipes to put food on the table. I love teaching my kids the fundamentals - like how to measure and prepare meals. In our home, cooking together is about inspiring creativity, learning healthy habits and building lasting memories as a family. The Ben’s Beginners program is a platform dedicated to do just that!”

“I also just delivered my cookbook to my publisher which I cannot wait to share. And right now I’m shooting my new Netflix series called ‘Alexa & Katie’ that will be out early next year. So I have a lot of exciting things in the works!”

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Michelle Obama for many reasons. She was our first lady for 8 years, during which she was a wife and a mother. And at that same time, I became a mother. She is smart, strong, passionate, driven, witty and sensitive and I really wanna know what she likes to eat.