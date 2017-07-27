Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With Bill Cosby: 'I'll Drink The Juice'

Tiffany Haddish, the breakout star of the hit comedy “Girls Trip,” has [broken the hearts of some fans across the internet, thanks to an incredibly tone-deaf comment about disgraced comedian Bill Cosby.
When asked in an interview with the LA Times on July 20 who her comedy inspirations are, the 37-year-old actress and comic cited Cosby without hesitation.
“I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice. I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap,” Haddish said.
“I don’t give a damn. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”
Haddish’s comments were met with some disappointed tweets as the interview gained traction this week:
Cosby is a controversial figure, to say the least, thanks to allegations from nearly 60 women who claim he drugged and molested them over the last several decades. In June, a judge declared a mistrial in a court case accusing Cosby of sexually assaulting a former employee in 2004, after the jury failed to come to a unanimous decision.
Haddish, still riding the high of her breakout role, has yet to comment on the backlash to her Cosby comments.
