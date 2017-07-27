BLACK VOICES
07/27/2017 11:32 am ET

Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With Bill Cosby: 'I'll Drink The Juice'

Welp.

By Zeba Blay
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Girl.

Tiffany Haddish, the breakout star of the hit comedy “Girls Trip,” has [broken the hearts of some fans across the internet, thanks to an incredibly tone-deaf comment about disgraced comedian Bill Cosby.

When asked in an interview with the LA Times on July 20 who her comedy inspirations are, the 37-year-old actress and comic cited Cosby without hesitation.

“I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice. I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap,” Haddish said.

“I don’t give a damn. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.” 

Haddish’s comments were met with some disappointed tweets as the interview gained traction this week:

Cosby is a controversial figure, to say the least, thanks to allegations from nearly 60 women who claim he drugged and molested them over the last several decades. In June, a judge declared a mistrial in a court case accusing Cosby of sexually assaulting a former employee in 2004, after the jury failed to come to a unanimous decision. 

Haddish, still riding the high of her breakout role, has yet to comment on the backlash to her Cosby comments.  

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Zeba Blay Senior Culture Writer, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Sex Crimes Bill Cosby Tiffany Haddish
Subscribe to the Black Voices email.
Stay plugged in with the stories on black life and culture.
Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With Bill Cosby: 'I'll Drink The Juice'

CONVERSATIONS