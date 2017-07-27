Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With Bill Cosby: 'I'll Drink The Juice'

Tiffany Haddish, the breakout star of the hit comedy “Girls Trip,” has [broken the hearts of some fans across the internet, thanks to an incredibly tone-deaf comment about disgraced comedian Bill Cosby.

When asked in an interview with the LA Times on July 20 who her comedy inspirations are, the 37-year-old actress and comic cited Cosby without hesitation.

“I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice. I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap,” Haddish said.

“I don’t give a damn. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”

Haddish’s comments were met with some disappointed tweets as the interview gained traction this week:

I've been rooting hard for Tiffany Haddish but I find nothing funny about her making light of Bill Cosby drugging women — Stephanie. (@qsteph) July 26, 2017

I'm glad I hadn't started publicly stanning for Tiffany Haddish before she opened her mouth with that Bill Cosby foolishness. — 🤦🏽‍♂️ (@An_dre_C) July 27, 2017

To soar so high with Girls Trip and then co-sign Bill Cosby the next week is foolish, not funny, Tiffany Haddish. — Sil Lai Abrams ❄️ (@Sil_Lai) July 27, 2017

Twitter: "We loved Tiffany Haddish in #GirlsTrip. Sweetie is doing amazing!"



Tiffany Haddish: "I'd love to work with Bill Cosby."



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/X23DQWb2wi — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) July 27, 2017

Cosby is a controversial figure, to say the least, thanks to allegations from nearly 60 women who claim he drugged and molested them over the last several decades. In June, a judge declared a mistrial in a court case accusing Cosby of sexually assaulting a former employee in 2004, after the jury failed to come to a unanimous decision.