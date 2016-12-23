SPORTS

Tiger Woods' Shirtless 'Mac Daddy Santa' Makes Internet Ho-Ho-Ho

Perhaps his Twitter game needs work.

12/23/2016 06:26 am ET
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, The Huffington Post

In an attempt to swing into the Christmas spirit, golf great Tiger Woods may have hit into the rough.

He went shirtless as a less conventional St. Nick and posted the photo to Twitter on Thursday.

Sporting a white wig, white goatee, sunglasses and black cap, Woods wrote, “Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back!”

Internet users took a few shots at Woods:

