Tiger Woods' Shirtless 'Mac Daddy Santa' Makes Internet Ho-Ho-Ho

In an attempt to swing into the Christmas spirit, golf great Tiger Woods may have hit into the rough.
He went shirtless as a less conventional St. Nick and posted the photo to Twitter on Thursday.
Sporting a white wig, white goatee, sunglasses and black cap, Woods wrote, “Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back!”
Internet users took a few shots at Woods:
Also on HuffPost
More:Tiger Woods
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW THE MORNING EMAIL
The Morning Email helps you start your workday with everything you need to know: breaking news, entertainment and a dash of fun. Learn more
Newsletter