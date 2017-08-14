Tiki Torch Maker Disavows White Supremacists After Weekend Marches

A Tiki torch manufacturer is denouncing white supremacists who used its products in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, TIKI Brand Products said it was “deeply saddened and disappointed” that members of hate groups ― some performing Nazi salutes ― had marched through the University of Virginia campus on Friday night while carrying lit Tiki torches.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images White supremacists and white nationalists carry lit Tiki torches while marching through the University of Virginia campus on Friday.

“We do not support their message or the use of our products in this way,” the company wrote on Saturday, the day a driver killed a 32-year-old woman and injured dozens of others protesting the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.