Tiki Torch Maker Disavows White Supremacists After Weekend Marches

A Tiki torch manufacturer is denouncing white supremacists who used its products in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, TIKI Brand Products said it was “deeply saddened and disappointed” that members of hate groups ― some performing Nazi salutes ― had marched through the University of Virginia campus on Friday night while carrying lit Tiki torches.
“We do not support their message or the use of our products in this way,” the company wrote on Saturday, the day a driver killed a 32-year-old woman and injured dozens of others protesting the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.
Facebook users applauded TIKI Brand Products for its message. Some noted that the company was taking a clearer stance against white supremacy than President Donald Trump, who said “many sides” were guilty of “hatred, bigotry, and violence” in Charlottesville.
