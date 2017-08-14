POLITICS
08/14/2017 11:51 am ET

Tiki Torch Maker Disavows White Supremacists After Weekend Marches

Menacing photos showed white supremacists raising the torches as they marched through the University of Virginia campus this weekend.

By Nina Golgowski

A Tiki torch manufacturer is denouncing white supremacists who used its products in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, TIKI Brand Products said it was “deeply saddened and disappointed” that members of hate groups ― some performing Nazi salutes ― had marched through the University of Virginia campus on Friday night while carrying lit Tiki torches.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
White supremacists and white nationalists carry lit Tiki torches while marching through the University of Virginia campus on Friday.

“We do not support their message or the use of our products in this way,” the company wrote on Saturday, the day a driver killed a 32-year-old woman and injured dozens of others protesting the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

Facebook users applauded TIKI Brand Products for its message. Some noted that the company was taking a clearer stance against white supremacy than President Donald Trump, who said “many sides” were guilty of “hatred, bigotry, and violence” in Charlottesville.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Clashes In Charlottesville
Suggest a correction
Nina Golgowski Trends reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Hate Speech Racism Charlottesville, Virginia White Supremacy University Of Virginia
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Tiki Torch Maker Disavows White Supremacists After Weekend Marches

CONVERSATIONS