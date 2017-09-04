Tim Cook Not Backing Down From Protecting Dreamers

Apple CEO Tim Cook reiterated his support for undocumented young people who were brought to the U.S. when they were children, tweeting on Sunday morning that he stood with his 250 colleagues who are Dreamers.
Reports surfaced over the weekend indicating that President Donald Trump was planning to announce his decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, an Obama-era program that protects Dreamers from deportation and grants work permits and driver’s licenses.
Cook, who earlier in the week joined business leaders in sending a letter to Trump urging him to preserve DACA, reemphasized his support on Twitter.
Later on Sunday, Politico and Reuters reported that Trump plans to end DACA with a six-month delay. If that happens, Congress could pass legislation and provide a solution to the 800,000 individuals DACA currently protects. Trump is expected to announce his decision on Tuesday.
