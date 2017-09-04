Tim Cook Not Backing Down From Protecting Dreamers

Apple CEO Tim Cook reiterated his support for undocumented young people who were brought to the U.S. when they were children, tweeting on Sunday morning that he stood with his 250 colleagues who are Dreamers.

Reports surfaced over the weekend indicating that President Donald Trump was planning to announce his decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, an Obama-era program that protects Dreamers from deportation and grants work permits and driver’s licenses.

Cook, who earlier in the week joined business leaders in sending a letter to Trump urging him to preserve DACA, reemphasized his support on Twitter.

250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 3, 2017