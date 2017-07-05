Tim Cook's July 4th Tweet Has A Not-So-Subtle Message

Apple CEO Tim Cook marked Independence Day by tweeting a quote from Franklin D. Roosevelt, in which the 32nd president of the United States said that America was a nation built by immigrants.

Wishing everyone a happy #Independence Day! 🇺🇸 “Remember always that all of us ... are descended from immigrants and revolutionists.” -FDR — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 4, 2017

According to the University of Santa Barbara’s American Presidency Project, FDR made the comments before the Daughters of the American Revolution on April 21, 1938. He detailed how his ancestors came over on The Mayflower, and how it was crucial to remember “the reasons that brought our immigrant ancestors to this country, the reasons that impelled our Revolutionary ancestors to throw off a fascist yoke.”

“Remember, remember always that all of us, and you and I especially, are descended from immigrants and revolutionists,” FDR said.

Some folks on Twitter considered Cook’s comments a not-so-subtle dig to President Donald Trump’s travel ban that targets immigrants and refugees from six Muslim-majority nations.

CEO of Apple?

No.

CEO OF SHADE. 👌🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/LKFe8O4iPn — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 4, 2017

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that some parts of Trump’s travel ban could go into effect for now, as the nation’s highest court would prepare to hear oral arguments on the case in the fall.

The Apple CEO was a vocal opponent of the ban since the Trump administration first announced it in January. Apple’s founder, Steve Jobs, was the son of an immigrant from Syria, one of the six countries included in the travel ban.