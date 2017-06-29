Tim Hortons Is Bringing Poutine Doughnuts to the US

By Pauline Lacsamana, Editor

The treats will be available only on July 1

Niloo / Shutterstock The treats are available for one day only, while supplies last.

For Canada’s 150th anniversary, Tim Hortons is bringing a few new limited-edition menu items inspired by the country to the United States, one of which is its poutine doughnut.

If you’ve never heard of Tim Hortons‘ poutine doughnuts, they’re honey dipped doughnuts topped with potato wedges, gravy, and cheese curds. The doughnuts will also be joined by other Canada-inspired menu items like Maple Timbits (maple-flavored doughnut holes), and the Maple Bacon Iced Capp, an iced cappuccino topped with whipped cream, maple flakes, and bacon bits.

“Our new Canadian inspired treats are a great way for Americans to get in on the 150th celebration of their friendly neighbor next door,” Felipe Athayde, executive vice president of Tim Hortons US, said in a statement.

The special menu items will be available for one day only at select Tim Hortons locations.

Tim Hortons / Business Wire

