Tim Myers Releases Touching New Single, "Tana: Sorry Don't Live Here"

When songwriter and producer Tim Myers co-founded OneRepublic back in 2004, he probably didn’t realize the success he would achieve. From working with artists like Ke$ha, Capital Cities, and Hailee Steinfeld, to having over a thousand major musical placements and orchestrating commercial campaigns for brands including Apple, Pepsi, and Target, Myers has a musical resume that is undeniably impressive.

Now the artist is focusing on his solo music with the release of his upcoming album, Portraits, due out this fall. From the record comes Myers’ newest single co-written with British artist James Arthur titled “Tana: Sorry Don’t Live Here.” The track is a personal one, discussing how Myers and his wife coped with the loss of one of their closest friends to suicide.

Myers opened up to tell us about the track, stating:

"My wife's best friend Tana, who was like a sister to her, committed suicide. My wife had talked her out of it so many times before, but this time she wasn't able to. She carried such a heavy burden of guilt and shame, and she ended up needing to go to a treatment center. This song is deeply personal...I hope it can give more awareness to the issue and a perspective of what the family and friends go through.”

Though difficult to write, “Tana: Sorry Don’t Live Here” now serves a purpose: to let go of the guilt of not being able to save someone you love. You can find the lyric video to the deeply emotional track in the player below.

With “Tana: Sorry Don’t Live Here,” Myers hopes to spark a conversation about mental health and the importance of receiving the care you need if you are suffering. When we hurt, we don’t hurt alone. “Tana: Sorry Don’t Live Here” touches on that concept and gives perspective of what the family and friends of those who have committed suicide go through.

If you are struggling and need someone to speak to, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. Someone is always listening.

“Tana: Sorry Don’t Live Here” is off Tim Myers’ upcoming album, Portraits, out November 3rd via Palladium Records.