Tim Tebow Smacks Walk-Off Home Run, Plays Like He Belongs In Baseball

Tim Tebow is looking more and more like a real baseball player.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback cracked a walk-off home run Thursday to lead St. Lucie over Daytona, 5-4, and complete a doubleheader sweep.
Promoted from the Mets’ Low-A minor league team in Columbia to High-A Port St. Lucie last month despite a paltry batting average, Tebow is now on an 11-game hitting streak.
ESPN’s major league comparison, however, might be pushing it just a tad:
Tebow’s prospects do appear brighter than when the Mets signed him to a minor league contract in September, even though he hadn’t played organized baseball since high school. He’s hitting .327 since being moved up a notch in the team’s farm system.
Here’s another look at his game-winning dinger on Thursday:
