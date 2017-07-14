Tim Tebow Smacks Walk-Off Home Run, Plays Like He Belongs In Baseball

Tim Tebow is looking more and more like a real baseball player.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback cracked a walk-off home run Thursday to lead St. Lucie over Daytona, 5-4, and complete a doubleheader sweep.

Tebow's walkoff home run completes a doubleheader SWEEP!!! Mets take the first game 1-0, win second game 5-4. #STLMets pic.twitter.com/xQUOy1jyyz — St. Lucie Mets (@stluciemets) July 14, 2017

Promoted from the Mets’ Low-A minor league team in Columbia to High-A Port St. Lucie last month despite a paltry batting average, Tebow is now on an 11-game hitting streak.

ESPN’s major league comparison, however, might be pushing it just a tad:

Tebow now has a hit in 11 straight after today's walk-off HR.



The longest MLB hitting streak by a Met this season is 11 by Rene Rivera. https://t.co/P51FDWK8WH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 14, 2017

Tebow’s prospects do appear brighter than when the Mets signed him to a minor league contract in September, even though he hadn’t played organized baseball since high school. He’s hitting .327 since being moved up a notch in the team’s farm system.