Time Doctor CMO Shares How You Can Boost Productivity by 40%

This week, I was fortunate enough to catch an interview with the busy Liam Martin of Time Doctor.

Liam Martin is the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Time Doctor, a time analytics and productivity monitoring software designed for tracking hours and productivity of remote teams.

He knows about productivity - how to track it, how to improve it, what's keeping most people from reaching their full productivity potential. I felt honored to get his answers on a variety of questions posed relating to productivity and wasting time. I think you'll enjoy his answers as much as I have!

Interview with Time Doctor CMO Liam Martin

Here's what Liam shared with me about productivity. Questions from me are in bold and responses from Liam are in italics.

1. Can you tell us about Time Doctor and what your mission is?

Liam Martin: Time Doctor is what we define as 'Time Analytics' software, which is very different from simply tracking time. The app tracks (along with time) the websites, applications, mouse movements and keyboard movements you work on throughout the workday so you know not just how long you worked but how productively you worked.

2. Do you think wasting time is somewhat of an epidemic in our society?

LM: Wasting time isn't an epidemic, it is however becoming a science that you need to be aware of and combat. Generally, most online consumer products' primary goal is to garner your attention. Software and websites are getting very good at it, but our resistance to these apps isn't evolving at the same rate. Attention = revenue and we've built a tool to try to combat those apps. So, as an example, if you go to Facebook with Time Doctor running, you'll get a notification asking if you're really working on the task you said you were working on. [Note from Conversational: Love the accountability this creates!]

3. How much time, on average, is actually productive for businesses each day? How much is wasted time?

LM: That depends on the country. The average worker in the United States spends 26 hours and 22 minutes 'working' per week. In China they are around 38 hours and 16 minutes. The UAE has the lowest workweek we've ever seen at a statistically significant average of 16 hours and 11 minutes.

4. Do you have any tips or recommendations to share with individuals and businesses who want to become better at time management?

LM: Remove distractions from your environment. Create a sacred space and time in which you're only focused on work and nothing else. This means distracting people, notifications, software etc. Once you have that space, clearly outline what you need to do and make sure you have all the pieces in place to accomplish those tasks. If you do that, you'll easily become 30-40% more productive than you usually are.

5. What types of benefits can people experience when they trim the amount of time they waste?

LM: More time to do what you want to do instead of what you have to do.

6. Can you share a favorite quote on time management or productivity?

LM: Being busy has almost nothing to do with being productive. (That's one I always tell my employees which I came up with.)

7. Do you agree with this quote? "Work smarter, not harder."

LM: Absolutely!

8. Who's more productive in general - home businesses or brick and mortar?

LM: Remote is more productive than brick and mortar. Most studies would back that up, and here is a perfect example: Remote Work Infographic

9. How would you quell the concerns of a business owner who worries employees will be upset about implementing time tracking software (because of privacy concerns, an increased workload, less freedom, etc.)

LM: Every employer on planet earth would love to use our software, but there is in some cases some political/social capital they lose by implementing that. I tell employers looking to deploy the software that you wouldn't refuse to track your finances or not run a P and L. Think of our software as QuickBooks for productivity and the calculation changes very quickly.

10. Do you think a virtual receptionist or virtual assistant can help a business save time and become more productive?

LM: Number one, track their productivity (that's where we come in), number two, create documentation of activities that the employee would need to do and number three, create clear outcome variables for the success or failure of those activities. If you can make sure you've handled those three things then yes, a VA would be really helpful.