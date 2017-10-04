The current situation with the photo team in the US i.e. Melissa Sinclair, is not a long-term solution. Currently, we have an agreed budget of $2,200 per issue for a freelance Photo Editor, 10 hours work at $22 p/h, which would normally be completely fine, however the issue is that Melissa physically cannot find good enough candidates to fill these freelance positions, and at the current rate of magazine production, she needs multiples people available to work on multiple cities, simultaneously. Because she can’t find people for these freelance positions, she’s been forced to do all of this work herself and is currently completely swamped and overwhelmed. The design team has had to chip in and help her, which is not ideal, but has been required to get the magazines out the door in time. Joel is in agreement with Tom Hislop that for a considerably smaller amount of money, we could definitely solve this issue by replacing all these freelancers with a single, full-time position. Currently, we’re spending $48,400 per year on freelance photo editors for these cities, 22 magazines in total, at $2,200 per issue. We could definitely hire a photo editor for 40-45k, and having them full-time in the office would make them a far more valuable asset than relying on freelancers. Tom would like to address this ASAP, especially as we have a really busy magazine schedule coming up in October, and our current setup is not a long-term solution. I’m concerned about Melissa getting burnt out and potentially wanting to leave.