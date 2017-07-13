Time to Move to Canada after Donald Trump Jr. Email Scandal

Donald Trump Jr’s emails revealed his meeting with a Russian woman offering damaging information about Hillary Clinton clearly acts as an evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump presidential.

After firing James Comey, Trump administration continues to shake the US government and many of you must be thinking that should you perhaps consider moving to Canada for good now? Moving to Canada may seem the best choice in response to these ongoing scandals. To start a new life in Canada, you will need the right directions, be fully prepared and need to know the requirements to stay there, this list will help you get started.

1. Getting Legal Aid

You will certainly need legal aid from knowledgeable and reputable lawyers to navigate immigration requirements.

2. Working in Canada.

Canada is well known for constantly recruiting people abroad to fulfill vacancies, so finding a job wouldn’t be as difficult as you may think.

You will certainly need a work permit, the Canada lawyer’s directory will also be of great help. You are allowed to work up to four years according to Canada work permit law. The good news is that it’s how long Trump Presidency will last!

3. The best place to live in Canada.

Many of you may think about beautiful places in Canada is all about Lakes, Landscapes, dense forest and Mountains. However, Canada has one the most beautiful cities in the world to live. One of the highest standards of living in Canada is in Ottawa, Ontario, a Modern city, incredible architecture and one of the safest cities in the world. It may be more expensive to live compared to other cities in Canada, but Vancouver, British Columbia is one of the best places to stay in Canada, Stunning views, beaches and its good weather most of the year.

Want to learn French? Then Montreal, Quebec is the largest French-speaking city in France in the world. Its quality of life is one of the highest in the country it has more universities students than North America.

4. Flying to Canada.

Most Local and national airlines go to Canada’s big cities. The fight duration is around 2.51 hours and you can fight cheap flights on TripAdvisor, Expedia or Kayak which cost around $290 - $400.

5. Canada Free healthcare!

Forget Trump disastrous attempt to suppress Obamacare, Permanent resident in Canada gets you free healthcare! All cities have the obligation to provide you with free emergency medical services whenever needed.

6. Most Diverse Country.

The beauty of Canada is that the country is rich in Multiculturalism. You will meet Hindus, Muslim, Chinese, African people with their tasty cuisine and cultures. Canada does not discriminate his population and is one of the most welcoming countries in the world. While Trump was planning to build walls, Canada Prime Minister Trudeau was welcoming thousands of Syrian immigrants.

