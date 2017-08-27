Time to Stop and Observe

Art history is one of my favorite classes I've taken in college so far. It has led me to look more into the meaning behind the artwork instead of looking at the outward appearance. Even after all of the things my professor has taught me, one of his questions will always stick in my mind.

“How long does an average person look at a painting at a museum?” he asked the class.

“Ten minutes,” The first person said.

“three minutes?” the next person asked.

“Three seconds,” He finally said.

The whole class, including myself, was in shock. The average person looks at one painting at a museum for only a few seconds. Now, you might think a few seconds is enough time, but a work of art can take hours or even months to craft. Try to compare three seconds to all the time it took for an artwork to be created. A three-second look can come with many dangers that we most often overlook. Misinformation, judgment, and sometimes punishment can be a result of it. There’s always a story or some type of meaning in everything a person creates.

With that being said, everything is some form of creation. Even you are a form of creation. Everyone wants attention, but the first and the best observation you can get is from yourself. How long do you look in the mirror? There’s nothing wrong with taking time to look at yourself. The study of your own appearance can lead to healthier habits. A deeper look into your life can be awakening.

I used to avoid mirrors due to my insecurities. I didn’t want to approach myself, pretending things were not there. It wasn’t just me avoiding my self-appearance, but it was what I was dealing with mentally. It wasn’t until things got out of hand that I started to pay attention. My observation turned into acceptance, and I formed goals that I strive to reach.

Museums are like social media and paintings are like the pictures we post. Similar to the paintings, there are too many posts to look at. Easy judgment comes from a quick glimpse. It’s the judgment that tends to make situations worse, especially when it looks like a person is only seeking attention, but in reality, it’s a cry for help.

Frida Kahlo’s “Self-portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird” painting may not be visually pleasing, but it’s the story behind it that made us admire it 80 years later. Sometimes we glorify the wrong things and some things that looks unpleasant aren’t terrible at all.

Why are people so quick to punish instead of helping? I asked that question when I read an article about a man named Victor King. He was arrested for leaving three of his kids home alone. King’s reasoning behind his actions is heartbreaking. He left them home alone to work to pay for his wife’s medical bills due to her having to go to doctors to treat her stage four cancer. The judge gave King a $25,000 bail.

Instead of judging the situation, his community read into his story and helped to bail him out. As people found out King’s story, they offered to help him. Just imagine if people read the headlines and didn’t read into his story. Imagine someone seeing you for the first time and thinking they know everything about you. We tend to strive to be right all the time. Observation doesn’t have to only pertain to sight, you can also observe through listening. Most arguments could be avoided if we let our main focus to be listening and understanding others instead of having the need for being right all the time. Many fights could be avoided if we taught instead of belittling another.

The same story can pertain to your daily life. We all have our own problems to deal with, but you’ll be surprised how simple as a “how are you” can cheer a person up. A sense of caring is sometimes all a person needs, especially now where it seems as if our country is divided. It’s sometimes best to stay away from your pride and listen to a person’s story, because his or her story may be different from yours.