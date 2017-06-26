I can’t believe we are already half way through the year. For me, it’s a great time to take inventory. This means that there are markers to measure and items to track.

It’s a great time to track your personal inventory of products, take a close look at how your equipment is holding up, and determine what you might need to get rid of. By now, you can also figure out the items that you don’t use and eliminate them as well.

If you’re anything like me, I often get so busy that I end up with a bunch of clutter. Reorganizing at the mid-year point is essential because it allows you to clear your space, plus, creates a fresh feel for your business. Believe me, you will notice the difference and so will your clients.

It’s also a great time to track your business. Some of the items to consider are promotions that you ran and goals that you may have established at the first of the year. Determine if the items that your focused on were beneficial or if you need to adjust your plan. If you’re making good progress then concentrate on how you will remain on track.

Last, I always like to take Inventory on myself. I want to make sure that I am reaching my personal goals, or at least that I am on course to reach them. I want to know that I am doing everything possible to make my services better for my clients. This most likely means that I have been pursuing education through participating in classes where I learn new techniques. This keeps my mind fresh and my business current.