Time to Turn Up

Turn Up is a beautiful ode to a wide array of Caribbean music through the common thread of soca. Please join me is I go on a musical odyssey of sound and as I applaud this exceptional savant of soca music, Bunji Garlin. Turn Up is an album that blends and fuses soca with reggae, EDM, Afrobeats, past soca genres and the backbone of soca and iron rhythms to make its own sound. But I am not surprised at this rhythmic, unique blend of music. After all, Bunji is a boss at collaboration but still remaining himself, ensuring that the Trini sound comes through the new sound that is created. Examples of his genius can be heard in masterpieces like “Differentology” and “Carnival Tabanca” just to name a couple. They are masterpieces because although it's most definitely soca, their sound cannot be categorized as a specific type of soca; they are in a class of their own. The soca has progressed to something brand new, but is still relatable, and still makes me want to jump up. There isn’t anything else quite like it.

He takes his genius and versatility to the next level with this Turn Up album. The title track “Turn Up” and the song “Good Up,” sound like a fun, light twist on dancehall, his play on words and rhymes are catchy and honest to Caribbean vibes and thinking. “Blocking Up D Road” carries a different bottle, spoon and iron rhythm through which the bravo of his voice chants, it is a J’ouvert reveller’s dream. The song “1995,” is a tribute to the soca of the 90s, a time in which his father-in-law, Super Blue, dominated the soca scene. Followed by “Road Bunx” which feels like an EDM soca mix and “Throw it Back,” a personal fav, is an Afrobeats, laid-back, sweet mellow melody that's perfect for a 5 o’clock chip down de road with your friends on Carnival Monday or Tuesday.

Then there’s “Big Bad Soca.” Oh gosh, well that's my all time favorite; this a Carnival Tuesday, hot sun, wildness and fun on the road jam; this song unites the people in a togetherness of love of soca. I cannot leave all of you beautiful lovers of music without mentioning “Buss Head,” the ultimate of collabs with Machel Montano, which displays their mastery of blending the history of carnival with the soca of today. The stick fighter bravado and Midnight Robber-esque talk is skillfully woven into the lyrics of the song to make, yet again, a one of kind tune. But more importantly, this song demonstrates the unity of two great soca artists for the love of the music and the culture.

Denver Pari

When asked what he wanted to be taken away from this Turn Up album, Bunji stated that he wanted the listener to take away an island sound, something fresh but still familiar and something new. I had to ask how did the album come together? His open and honest reply was, “It organically put itself together. Turn Up was centered around the Caribbean sound. Turn Up was a simple name and I wanted a simple name that people could remember easily.” I would have to agree that he has succeeded in doing just that, from the album picture of stacked speakers, a staple of any Caribbean dance party to the various sounds and genres incorporated, Bunji has created an album that is steeped in Caribbean sound but is fresh and new.