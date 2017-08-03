TIME 🌹🍃
_________________
'Time' is what we seem to spend
Every single day
Doing all the things we do
How we work and play ...
Sometimes it may seem quite slow
Sometimes oh so fast
Most important thing is though
How we make it last ...
Memories that we create
Moments passing by
As we weave our stories
Fill them to the skies ...
One thing though for certain
As we change and grow
Things we come to notice
Things we come to know ...
'Mindsets' as directors
How they make us feel
'Choices' that we make
With effects so real ...
Learning through this 'Time'
As we journey on
Giving Life a meaning
When long past and gone ...
________________________________
Soe Moe Lwin
9:27 am
03/08/2017
