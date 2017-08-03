SOE MOE LWIN, Contributor I am an Artist and an Explorer always searching for the Truth ...

'Time' is what we seem to spend 

Every single day

Doing all the things we do 

How we work and play ...

Sometimes it may seem quite slow 

Sometimes oh so fast 

Most important thing is though

How we make it last ...

Memories that we create

Moments passing by

As we weave our stories 

Fill them to the skies ...

One thing though for certain 

As we change and grow 

Things we come to notice 

Things we come to know ...

'Mindsets' as directors 

How they make us feel 

'Choices' that we make 

With effects so real ...

Learning through this 'Time'

As we journey on 

Giving Life a meaning 

When long past and gone ...

Soe Moe Lwin 

9:27 am

03/08/2017

