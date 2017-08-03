TIME 🌹🍃

_________________

'Time' is what we seem to spend

Every single day

Doing all the things we do

How we work and play ...

Sometimes it may seem quite slow

Sometimes oh so fast

Most important thing is though

How we make it last ...

Memories that we create

Moments passing by

As we weave our stories

Fill them to the skies ...

One thing though for certain

As we change and grow

Things we come to notice

Things we come to know ...

'Mindsets' as directors

How they make us feel

'Choices' that we make

With effects so real ...

Learning through this 'Time'

As we journey on

Giving Life a meaning

When long past and gone ...

________________________________

Soe Moe Lwin

9:27 am