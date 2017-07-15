Timed out: As an Inundated Dad, I've Come to Realize What's NOT Important

One recent Sunday morning I was giving my 15-month-old firstborn, Nicholas, his breakfast. At first, it was a feeding fail. To circumvent his fidgeting fussiness. I moved him from his usual tray-top into his TV chair. Eyes captivated, he finally complied with successive spoonfuls of oatmeal.

Onscreen, a figure familiar from my youth was showing his cartoon friends how to share a tricycle. Daniel Tiger, his same-named father a former resident of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, has become a favorite of my infant son’s despite being geared more toward preschoolers. Consider Nicholas sophisticated.

Situation normal. The only oddity was in my own head. I felt relief - not just at Nicholas' nourishment, but a more personal comfort.

My name is Chris, and I'm a political junkie. This isn't the forum for partisanship so, affiliations aside, here's a wholly uncontroversial opinion: we live in an especially wacky, entertaining era in American politics. Evidenced by cable news networks' soaring ratings, we're having a tough time looking away.

But not me. Not that morning. In forcing me to meet his needs, Nicholas put some much-needed distance between me and CNN. It exemplifies a positive pattern that, slowly but surely, is permeating all aspects of my life.

Father, Time

As a writer, I detest clichés. They tend to preempt profundity, cut off dialogue, stunt creative thought. Unquestionably ascribing to nebulous bromides dispensed by some indefinable "they" (of "you know what they say" fame) conflicts with my outlook on life, parenting included.

Leading up to fatherhood, among the most eyeroll-inducing was the ever-vague "It makes you realize what's really important." It's one of those contrived condescensions parents use to convince others of their wisdom and themselves of their superiority. As if my pre-Nicholas existence consisted strictly of constructing mountains from molehills for 35+ years.

After just a year's experience, however, I begrudgingly see some truth in my least-favorite parental platitude.

Sort of.

What parenthood's persistent, time-consuming duties have actually done is pare other items from my routine. Simply put, I’ve found out what's nonessential by no longer having time for everything. I'm learning what's really not important.

What I didn’t realize - until Daniel Tiger replaced Donald Trump on my TV that Sunday morning - is how attractive an exercise this exponential elimination of life's extras would become. And gradually - as cliché as it sounds - it's making me a better person.

By assigning ceaseless responsibility to something in which I am unflinchingly invested - namely, Nicholas - parenthood is leaving by the wayside former must-dos that, in hindsight, weren't anywhere near as imperative as I'd imagined.

A familiar pattern is developing: Upon being consigned a new parenting task - a frequent scenario given Nicholas' fast-phased, ever-evolving toddlerdom - my initial attitude is one of duty-bound reluctance. What will I need to sacrifice from my non-dad life to satisfy this nascent need?

Incredibly given my inherent self-centeredness, the resentment rapidly dissipates as I realize that caring for Nicholas takes me out of myself - a fleeting freedom from the agenda-driven noise in my head. In this fashion, and in astoundingly short order, unenthusiastic obligation becomes joyful, life-affirming service.

Time Will Tell… What’s Superfluous

Elsewhere, life has become leaner and meaner. Fatherhood has whipped my time management skills into shipshape, requiring me to place the limited commodity of time on an elevated pedestal that, before Nicholas, had been reserved for more tangible items (especially money).

Non-shocking newsflash: We waste too much time on our phones. The broken moments I spent spouting oh-so-vital opinions on Facebook, playing Words with Friends with people who weren't…well… friends, and talking baseball on fan blogs has gone from incessant to infrequent. Somehow, the Internet has survived without me.

I move more purposefully offline as well. I go to work to (go figure) work, whittling mindless office chatter to the bare minimum necessary to remain professionally approachable. Getting my work done and myself home to relieve the nanny is more important than sharing the intricate details of my weekend with coworkers; being besties with people with whom I just happen to share an office isn't important, and tend to keep me there later than I otherwise would be.

Same goes for the gym; I go there to exercise my core, not my tongue. Exchanging calorie burn regimens and lift routines isn't really important to me. Neither is making repeated efforts to stay in touch with on-the-cusp friends that seldom reciprocate. I don't have time for, or interest in, mere acquaintanceships. Fair weather friends aren't forever friends.

As Nicholas' needs press me to thin, trim and even terminate agenda items, I become a more mature, centered person. Ironically, time poverty also has brought patience, as formerly critical matters pale in relative significance amidst a fuller, richer life. As self-ascribed essentials suddenly become extraneous, I guess we learn to relax a little bit.