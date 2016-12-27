These Timelapses Of America's Fastest-Growing Cities Will Make Your Jaw Drop

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably gotten sucked down the Google Timelapse rabbit hole before. The tool shows how cities all over the world have changed from 1984 to 2016, using millions of satellite images.

Google’s Timelapse tool recently received a major update, adding four more years of images and sharper views. We looked at the fastest-growing cities in America per 2015 U.S. Census Data to see how these communities have changed over time.

Be prepared ― these timelapses will blow your mind. 1. Georgetown, Texas

Google

Georgetown, Texas rose in population by 7.8 percent between July 1, 2014 and July 1, 2015. The city is 25 miles north of Austin and home to Southwestern University. 2. New Braunfels, Texas

The city of New Braunfels, Texas saw its population rise 6.6 percent between 2014 and 2015. It’s 25 miles northeast of San Antonio and 40 miles south of Austin. The city hosts festivals like the Gruene Music and Wine Festival and a ten-day sausage celebration called Wurstfest. 3. Ankeny, Iowa

This suburb of Des Moines grew 6.5 percent between 2014 and 2015. Ankeny’s population has doubled in the last 15 years, according to The Des Moines Register. Ankeny is a short drive away from Des Moines’ leading attractions, like Blank Park Zoo and Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. 4. Frisco, Texas

Yet another Texas locale makes the list of America’s fastest-growing cities. Frisco, Texas grew 6.3 percent between 2014 and 2015. Frisco sits in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. 5. South Jordan, Utah

Utah is the fastest-growing state in the nation this year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. South Jordan sits in the Salt Lake Valley, approximately 18 miles from Salt Lake City. Between 2014 and 2015, it grew by 6 percent. 6. Dublin, California

Dublin, California is a suburb in the East Bay, approximately 25 miles from Oakland. Between 2014 and 2015, Dublin grew 5.5 percent. Dublin is home to a massive annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, drawing up to 80,000 visitors from the Bay Area. 7. Pearland, Texas

Pearland, Texas grew by 5.3 percent in 2015. The city is just a 20-minute drive from downtown Houston, making it a convenient location for commuters. 8. Milpitas, California

Milpitas, California sits just a few miles north of San Jose. The city grew by 5.3 percent between 2014 and 2015. It’s also situated in Silicon Valley, near corporate headquarters for SanDisk and Flex. 9. Broomfield, Colorado

The city and county of Broomfield, Colorado grew by 5.2 percent from 2014 to 2015. Broomfield is just 20 minutes from Denver and 10 minutes from Boulder. The community is home to craft breweries like Nighthawk Brewery and 4 Noses Brewing Company. 10. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina is a town neighboring Charleston and North Charleston. It is home to Boone Hall, a plantation which you might recognize from “The Notebook.” Mount Pleasant grew by 4.7 percent between 2014 and 2015.