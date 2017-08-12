Timing In The Fight For Justice Is Everything

When the circumstances leading to the racial and disability discrimination case I litigated against the Girl Scouts happened in 2011, it was terribly difficult for many to believe or accept that something so egregious could happen in such a beloved organization for children. Flashforward to 2017, and what happened to my daughters, which led to my civil rights case and subsequent book, Unnecessary Roughness --The Story of a Mother’s Fight for Justice, doesn’t seem so unlikely.

I am presently watching on television terrible acts of civil unrest unfold in Charlottesville, Virginia, which are undoubtedly perpetuated by racial hatred. There is presently a movement to boycott the National Football League (NFL) for its overreach is blackballing Colin Kaepernick because he has chosen repeatedly to exercise his First Amendment right. A few weeks ago, the current president of the United States of America encouraged law enforcement officers to continue to treat people, inhumanely leading to the death of many. Hence, 2017 is a completely different animal from 2011.

Granted, many would argue racial discrimination, police brutality, and using intimidation to control people have never stopped, and I would agree. However, I would say we owe a huge debt to social media for opening our eyes to these acts that have gone largely unnoticed before now.

Many have also argued that it was our former President Barack Obama’s fault that we are seeing the civil rights violations and social injustices of today; and to that I would disagree. If anything, it was the election of President Obama that merely awakened the sleeping racist giant that has always loomed over America. What’s more, it is our current president who has done much more to activate the hate in this country.

Therefore, although it felt like it took forever for me publish my book. In hindsight, I can appreciate the value of timing. There is no better time than now for people to hear and understand my story, because the likelihood of others having to do the same thing or something quite similar is imminent.

Just as in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, we cannot afford to sit on our hands and wait for someone else to stand up for justice for us. We each must willing to stand up for ourselves and each other in the face of discrimination, racial hatred, intimidation or any other tools our oppressor might use to silence us. My book, Unnecessary Roughness-The Story of a Mother’s Fight for Justice is intended to empower people to be unshakable advocates for justice.