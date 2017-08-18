The “Saturday Night Live” alum delivered a powerful criticism of our country’s leadership as more white supremacist rallies are scheduled to take place around the nation, all while stuffing her face with sheet cake in an extraordinary fashion.

Not only is her speech socially and politically moving, but it’s also impossible to watch without developing a massive craving for sheet cake.

Fey suggests we all partake in some sheet cake.

“We’re asking ourselves, what can I do? I’m just one person, what can I do? I would urge people this Saturday, instead of participating in the screaming matches and potential violence, find a local business you support. Maybe a Jewish-run bakery or an African-American-run ... bakery. Order a cake with the American flag on it ... and just eat it.”

She later adds, “Sheet caking is a grassroots movement. ... Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election.”