COMEDY
08/18/2017 03:46 am ET

Tina Fey Absolutely Destroys Nazis, Trump & Paul Ryan While Eating A Sheet Cake

"Sheet caking" is now officially a thing.

By Ed Mazza

Tina Fey is back, and she’s ready to take on some neo-Nazis. 

The “Saturday Night Live” alum returned to the show on its “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” with some advice on how to handle future white supremacist rallies.  

It starts with ordering a cake. 

Then, as she attacks the cake, she makes short work of Nazis, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Ann Coulter and more.

Watch as Fey shows “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che all about “sheet caking.” Then, get ready to order a cake of your own.   

Check it out above.  

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
'SNL' Stars Before They Were Famous
Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Celebrities Saturday Night Live Tina Fey Weekend Update
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Tina Fey Absolutely Destroys Nazis, Trump & Paul Ryan While Eating A Sheet Cake

CONVERSATIONS