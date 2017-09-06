Get ready to soak up the awesomeness that is Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls” musical, because it officially has a release date.

Broadway’s “Mean Girls” will open Sunday, April 8, at the August Wilson Theater in Midtown Manhattan, with previews beginning March 12. American Express presale begins Sept. 10; tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Oct. 3 (get it?).

A pre-Broadway run will start at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31 through Dec. 3.

Fey, who announced that the sought-after musical was finally going to become a reality back in March, co-wrote the show, and Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Paramount Pictures are behind the production.

Entertainment Weekly shared a first look at the actresses portraying the infamous Plastics ―Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith) and Ashley Park (Gretchen Wieners) ― and the ladies do not disappoint.

“It’s similar to the experience I had with the movie, where you watch someone like Rachel McAdams and you think, ‘Oh, she made this. She’s such a great talent that she’s actually making this more than is on the page,’” Fey told EW. “When you have great actors, like we do now with these young women, they bring more to it than you even imagined.”

“There are lots of things you can do better in a musical,” Michaels told The New York Times. “The characters are fuller.”

Boneau/Bryan-Brown

A press release description lets fans know that the show will stay true to the hit 2004 high school comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But, when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.