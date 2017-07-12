After 3 Years Of Talking, This Tinder Match Is FINALLY Meeting IRL

The powers of the internet never cease to amaze us, especially in the case of these two Tinder matches.
Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec are two college students who attend Kent State University. They matched on Tinder in 2014, but three years later they still hadn’t met up in real life.
Recently, Avsec tweeted out the pair’s funny Tinder conversations on Twitter, which shows how long it takes them to get back to each other:
In an interview with Buzzfeed, Arendas said it took her so long to get back to Avsec because she would often delete the dating app and miss messages.
“I didn’t think she was interested,” Avsec said. “I just took it as a joke, so every couple of months I’d check Tinder and I’d get a message.”
But as Avsec’s tweet about their messages started going viral, someone tagged Arendas and she decided to tweet back at him:
Avsec quickly tweeted back:
During the exchange, Avsec told Buzzfeed he DM’d Arendas for her number and the two started talking.
A few days later, Tinder got wind of the pair’s exchange and tweeted out the ultimate way to make sure the two met up in real life:
Thankfully, Avsec didn’t wait years to respond and tweeted out their decision just a few hours later:
Tinder approved and told the two to get ready:
According to Buzzfeed, the two plan to meet up in real life before they head to Hawaii.
“Everything is going great and I love talking with her, but I don’t want to rush anything,” Avsec said. “Conversation has been so easy with her.”
As Tinder tweeted out, “Good things come to those who wait.”
The HuffPost Lifestyle newslet
CONVERSATIONS