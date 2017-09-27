Tips for Handling a Difficult Boss

Why do people leave their jobs? While you may think it’s mostly due to feeling overworked and underpaid, in reality research shows that around 50 percent of people leave because they want to get away from their boss. So what should you do if you love your job but can’t stand your boss? Try these strategies for handling a challenging supervisor.

Look inward

While no one wants to think that they’re the problem, the first thing you should do when experiencing issues with your boss is asses if you might be partially to blame. Ask yourself the following questions:

Are other coworkers experiencing issues with my supervisor, or is it just me?

Am I guilty of poor workplace behavior such as arriving late or procrastinating?

Has the quality of my work suffered?

Do I approach situations involving my boss in a respectful manner?

Am I a team player?

You might find that some personal adjustments could help greatly improve your relationship with your boss.

Try to understand their motivations

If your boss is being curt with you or shouldering you with an unreasonable amount of work, try to put yourself in their shoes and understand why. Is the company undergoing major changes? Are you experiencing a lot of turnover and they need someone to step up and pick up the slack? Ask yourself how you would behave if you were under the same pressures as them and you may understand where they’re coming from.

Talk it out, but not at work

Venting about your boss is a good way to relieve stress, just make sure you don’t do it in the office. Even if you think a coworker has similar feelings about your supervisor as you, it’s good to air on the side of caution and leave your complaining for home. Complaining about your boss in the office looks unprofessional and petty, and increases the chance that your griping will get back to them.

Start thinking ahead

If you’ve been dealing with a difficult boss for a while, chances are you’ve noticed a pattern for what sets them off. Try to anticipate what they are going to do and adjust how you work around it. Do they go off on tirades if they see a typo in an email? Make sure to proofread twice. Do they get annoyed when you ask questions? Try searching for the answer you need online before turning to them. Are they rude and short in emails? Try walking over to their desk to ask a question.

Reach out to Human Resources

If your boss is truly stepping over the line and acting inappropriately, you shouldn’t hesitate to talk to someone in your human resources department. No one should have to put up with behavior that makes them feel uncomfortable in the office, and you have a right to speak up for yourself and demand respect. Your boss’s bad behavior could be a liability not just to themselves, but to the company as a whole.

Look at other departments

Do you work at a company where you could be transferred to another department or shift and still do your job? If so, see if your organization would be willing to transfer you. This way, you no longer have to deal with your boss and you still get to work at a place you love.

Become a self-starter

If you’re dealing with a lazy or incompetent boss, you may have to come to terms with the fact that they aren’t going to be the leader you need. You may have to take up the reins and set goals for yourself and find ways to stick with them. If you manage to do a good job despite having a bad boss, upper management may notice and reward you for your initiative.

Become your own boss