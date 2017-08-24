Tips for Managing a Remote Team

These days, not everyone is working a traditional nine-to-five job, and not everyone is working in a traditional office environment. With so many advances in technology, it is easier than ever to work from just about any location, and not have to be tied down to a desk in a boring office. The only problem is, having remote workers can be a bit of a challenge. Managing remote workers doesn’t have to be difficult though. Here are a few tips that will help you manage your remote team so they are happy and effective employees.

1. Build a Rapport with Your Team

It is important that you build a good rapport with each member of your team. Remember, a team is only as good as its weakest link, and if you don’t know what is going on with your team, you may end up with a lot of weak links. Make time for small talk. When you have to call them about projects, make sure that you also talk to them about the little things that have absolutely nothing to do with work. Get to know them, and find out what is important to them. This is going to help them to feel appreciated, and when this happens, the output is bigger and better.

2. Take Advantage of Video Chat

Emails, online chat, etc. are all well and good, and can be very effective tools for any business. But, things that are said electronically can often have a way of being misconstrued. When you are having face-to-face conversations, you can see body language, facial expressions, hear the tone of voice, etc. Just because you have a remote team, it doesn’t mean that you can’t have face-to-face chats. Today’s technology allows us to talk via video, so you can see body language, hear vocal tones, and actually have a real conversation with members of your team.

3. Upgrade Your Tech

It may be that you, or some of your team members are using old tech. While it may work, it is likely not fast enough, nor does it have the same features that a newer device would have. Encourage all of your team members to upgrade their tech (and upgrade your own while you are at it). If they say that it is too expensive, offer up ways that they can save money, such as telling them to sell a used iPhone to make money to upgrade to a newer version. There are plenty of ways to sell old gadgets, and often, you can make a lot of money that can be used towards new tech that is better suited for remote workers.

4. Find Ways to Convey Emotion

It is a good idea to start getting into the habit of using animated GIF’s, emoticons, etc. to show your team what you are feeling. This is especially important if you are not using video, because it is a great way to convey emotions when vocal tones can’t be heard and facial expressions can’t be seen. You will get much better reactions when you use GIF’s and emoticons than if you simply send out a text message. You are going to better convey emotion, which is going to help you to have positive reactions from your team.

5. Give them Some Swag