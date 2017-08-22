Tips for Senior Women to Prepare for Long Plane Trips

Women have different health concerns and needs when we travel. More than men, we hurt our backs lifting heavy luggage to the taxi. We worry more and sleep poorly the night before departure. We have longer checklists/responsibilities for home and family. We have less priority on airlines so sit in the worst seats. Basically we are more nervous wrecks when we prepare for long trips. There are many articles about surviving that long flight but few about how to prepare ahead of time.

At The Women’s Travel Group, every caller asks how long each flight is. Here are our tips for senior women getting ready for a long plane ride.

Drink lots of water for 72 hours before your trip. At least your body and skin will enjoy hydration before you are dried out and feel like a prune in the plane.

Don’t get a manicure the day before leaving; they always leave us with some cuticles uncut and tempting to pull.

amazon.com You can buy these on amazon or in most drug stores. In drug stores you will usually find plain white

Buy and wear compression socks if you have circulation concerns. These socks can be very uncomfortable so make sure you are good with the feeling beforehand.

Eat loads of roughage a day or two before. If going to an exotic country where you cannot indulge in unpeeled fruit etc., you will be happy your system was working the day you left. Airplane meals rarely include a decent amount of salad or fruit, unless you order a special meal. But then one of our women ordered a veggie meal and got a snickers and an apple!

Learn a stretch routine like this one from Women’s Health or from a medical source and do it daily plus before you leave for the airport. Ask your advisor for ideas on how to stretch your back while standing up against a wall.

Concentrate on how your body feels when you sit for a long time, say driving? Working at your desk? What area starts to hurt and can you alleviate the pain with a special pillow? Where should you put the pillow? How hard or squishy should it be? There are plenty of choices on line for travel pillows.

Make sure you can squat and if need be, practice it against a wall. That probably sounds crazy to some women, but learning to squat will remove you from germs and ick in the plane bathroom. Wear loose pants that you can roll up even if you have to do it in your plane seat first because you cannot lean over and do it standing up.

My own health insurer just recommended www.acefitness.org as a good place to get fitness ideas for every level, in your home, gym or at work. It is excellent so give it a try if you are ready to up your long flight game.