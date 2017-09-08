Tips From A Traveling Health Coach. The Biggest Roadblocks To Healthy Travel Solved

A Health Coach is a supportive mentor and wellness authority who works with clients to help them feel their best through food and lifestyle changes. Instead of prescribing one diet or way of exercising, Health Coaches tailor individualized wellness programs to meet their clients' needs and work in a variety of settings.

You’ll find Health Coaches working in doctors offices, gyms, spas and health food stores, many go on to start their own company’s. After qualifying with The Institute For Integrative Nutrition, Emma-Jane Fry took her love of all things health and wellness and her passion for travel on the road and establish herself as a traveling Health Coach.

Having seen many people struggle with healthy travel, Emma identified and solved the most common roadblocks allowing for a happier, healthier and more enjoyable experience.

Just because you’re on vacation doesn’t mean you have to ruin your efforts to live a health lifestyle, remember these simple tips on your next trip and come home feeling relaxed and refreshed.

Moderation Is key

Don’t deprive yourself of trying new food when you’re traveling, the trick is moderation, try everything you want instead of bingeing on just one or two new dishes.

You don’t need to go overboard with diet and exercise, you’re on vacation after all, so use this time to relax and unwind.

Incorporate Fun Activities To Keep You Moving

Set a goal to add healthy activities into your agenda for at least one hour a day. Instead of sitting on the beach all day, take a stroll. Schedule active excursions like hiking, swimming, surfing or snorkelling. Opt for walking as much as possible., pick a hotel that’s close to main attractions and make a point of walking everywhere.

Choose The Right Season

So, you’ve picked your travel dates and have settled on a destination — but have you made sure that the two work well together? Guatemala in August may seem like the perfect summer adventure, for example, until you realize it’s the country’s rainy season. Or, perhaps you’ve longed to swim along the coast of Italy only to discover that the water is still too cold when you visit in April.

Choose your destination and season that lend themselves to being able to incorporate exercise into you trip.

Book Accommodations With Food In Mind

You’re more likely to keep costs low if you prepare some of your own meals while on vacation as opposed to eating out three times a day. Besides, it can be exhausting to have to eat every meal out. Instead of booking a traditional hotel room, consider staying at a hostel with a communal kitchen or booking an Airbnb accommodation with kitchen access so that you have the option to prepare and store food. If you do stay in a hotel, find out if your room is furnished with a mini fridge so that you can store food and leftovers as needed.

Download Maps For Offline Use