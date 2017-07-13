Tips From A Traveling Health Coach, The Top 5 Benefits Of Giving Yourself Permission To Travel

After qualifying with The Institute For Integrative Nutrition, the worlds largest health coaching school, British born Emma-Jane Fry took her passion for travel, her motorcycle, her love of all things health and wellness and became a traveling Health Coach.

IIN qualified Health Coaches study over 100 different dietary theories and learn from top nutritional experts but what makes them unique is their knowledge that healthy living goes way beyond food and nutrition, they have a deep understanding that relationships, exercise, career, and spirituality are just as important to somebody's health as the food they eat.

Emma-Jane has seen first hand the health benefits in many of her clients when they slow down and give themselves permission to take a break and travel. Whether it’s a day trip to a new city, a weekend hiking in the mountains or a 6 month trip around the world, here are just some of the benefits you could see in your life.

#1. You'll Take Back Control Of Your Time

Travel rewards you with the time and space for clarity of mind allowing you to reconnect with your values and sense of purpose, something we rarely have the space for in our day to day lives.

#2. You’ll Nourish Your Mind

Travel provides a much deserved break in daily routine enabling you to press the reset button in your mind, this welcome disruption can help you change old habits and begin to formulate new healthy patterns.

#3. You’ll Regain Focus

You’ll take the focus off yourself and your life by meeting new people and having new experiences.

Without even being aware of it, this gentle shift of focus often gives a fresh perspective allowing you to regain focus on what’s important to you, something that can easily be lost or set aside in our day to day lives.

#4. You’ll push yourself outside your comfort zone

When was the last time you felt truly inspired? Travel will, sometimes by choice, sometimes by default, push you outside of your comfort zone and with this comes growth on a multitude of levels. It will teach you an important lesson; you’re capable of far more than you ever imagined.

#5. You’ll have a story to tell

Why is a story so important? Stories are the building blocks for cultural identity, generations of people all over the world have sculpted their societies with storytelling and when you return home from your travels you’ll share your story with friends, family and colleagues giving them the precious gift of information in the form of a travellers tale.