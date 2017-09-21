Tips on How You Can Lower Your Auto Insurance Costs

First and foremost, a good driving record significantly keeps auto insurance costs low. However, getting tickets and citations cannot be avoided at all times, so other than paying your tickets as soon as possible, here are other things you can do to find a low-cost insurance for your vehicle:

Shop and compare

Different companies have different ranges of insurance premiums, so it pays to shop around for your best fit. If you are unwilling to go through all the trouble, look up some insurers online and ask for at least three price quotes. The state insurance department may also be able to provide price comparisons for major companies.

Insurance protects you financially, so you know that in case of accidents and emergencies, you will not have to shell out large amounts of cash. Remember that as with every other business, some insurance companies are more stable than others, so remember to check the financial health of the ones you are looking into.

Don’t shop with price as your only consideration. Ask for recommendations from people you trust and look into the coverage of the policies. Find a company with an agent who is willing to take the time to answer your questions so that you can gauge if the insurance coverage is right for you.

Compare insurance costs before buying the car

Car insurance premiums are partly based on your car’s price, repair costs, overall safety record, and likelihood of theft. Insurers also offer discounts for features that likely reduce the risk of injuries or theft, like GPS tracking systems. To help you decide what car to buy, you should already take a look at insurance information available from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Request for higher deductibles

Before your insurance policy kicks in, you have to pay for the deductibles. However, higher deductibles could actually lower your insurance costs significantly. Increasing your deductible from $200 to $500 could reduce your collision and comprehensive coverage costs by 15 to 30 percent, while going for a $1,000 deductible can increase your savings up to 40 percent or more. In choosing your deductibles, however, be sure that you have enough money set aside for payments if you have a claim.

Drop comprehensive coverage for older cars

If your car is worth less than ten times your premium, it may not be in your best interest to keep paying the collision or comprehensive overages. Auto dealers and banks can usually help you asses your car’s worth and review your coverage come renewal time to amend your insurance needs as necessary.

Get the same insurer for your assets

Insurance companies will give you better deals if you buy two or more types of insurance from them. You may get a reduction more if you have more than one vehicle with the company. Other times, they reduce rates for long-time customers so it may be helpful if your homeowner insurance and auto coverage come from the same company. However, it still does not hurt to hunt for better deals, just in case there is a better one out there.

Check your credit record

Establishing a good credit record can cut insurance costs, as most insurers use this information to price your policies. People who manage their credit properly have fewer claims. Protect your credit standing by paying your bills on time, and don’t obtain more credit than you need. Keep your credit balances as low as you possibly can and check your records regularly to check any possible errors.

Low mileage discounts may be applicable

There are companies that offer discounts to motorists who drive a lower average of miles per year, so if you don’t use your car too often or if you don’t go to road trips regularly, you may want to look into them. Low mileage discounts are also said to be applicable for drivers who carpool.

Don’t forget to look into group insurance

There are reduction offers to drivers who get their insurance through a group plan from their employers and through other professional, business, and alumni groups and associations. Before you commit to an insurance policy, you may want to ask your employer or other groups you belong to if they have special rates for group insurance.

Don’t be shy in asking about other discounts

Companies do offer discounts for policyholders who have avoided accidents and moving violations for a certain number of years. There are also insurers that offer discounts to those who have taken defensive driving courses. Even young drivers who show good student records may qualify for lower rates.

Remember, though, that the key to getting a good insurance policy is not the discounts but the final price and coverage. A company that offers fewer discounts may still have a lower overall price with better coverage in their premiums.

Here are some discounts you may look into.