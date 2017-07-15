Tips to Calculate ROI for Improved Project Success

Even a rough estimate of how profitable a business idea will be can help you avoid a major investment mistake. Many entrepreneurs get so excited about their great idea that they rush in without carefully considering the monetary risks. By estimating your break-even point and estimated ROI, you can decide which of your business goals and plans are worth the effort and expense before you’ve invested too much time on them.

Here are metrics to consider when evaluating new projects (or the continued viability of existing ones):

Revenue – Your revenue is the amount of money you earn before any expenses. There are two ways you can estimate future revenue. First is any income you have received in the past and expect to continue receiving – project retainers, installment payments and automatic renewals are a few examples. The second way is to estimate the amount you’ll earn from new business. This is the most difficult to estimate, especially if you don’t have historical data. Workarounds include: gathering information from others in your niche as a starting point, or looking at the estimated size of your market and the average conversion rates for your business model.

Average sale – Calculate your average sale by taking your total revenue divided by your number of sales. So, if you have received a total of $1,000 for 50 sales, your average sale is $20. It doesn't matter if one sale was for $100 and another for $10; you must take the average of all of them to estimate the future.

Average revenue – Your average revenue is the average amount you're paid for each sale times the number of sales. For predicting future revenue, you can take the average amount per sale as your standard. Then estimate how many sales you think you can make each week and month. Multiply your estimated number of sales by your average revenue per sale to get the average revenue each month. For example, say your average sale is $20 and you think you can make 10 sales your first month, 30 the second month, and 50 the third month. That means your average revenue for each of your first 3 months is $200, $600, and $1,000 respectively.

Time investment – How many hours a day or week do you think you will spend on the project? For past projects, you can look at the time you put in (billed and non-billed) against the profit you made. This will show you exactly what your return was for your time. For future projects, estimate the time you think you'll spend based on historical data. Calculate your time as an actual expense if you want to put a specific number value to it. For example, let's say you typically earn $50 per hour per project? Multiply that amount by the number of hours you expect to put into your new project and add that to your total expenses. That would look like this: $50 per hour x 100 hours of project work = $5,000 in expense for your time.

Target market size – The size of your target market is the number of people who would be interested in buying what you're selling. If you're selling training programs for new website owners, then your target market size is probably the number of people who have recently decided to launch a website and not all existing website owners.

Market share – Your market share is the percentage of your total target market who buy from you rather than your competitors. For example, say there are about 1,000 sales per month of the type of product or service you're selling or something similar. If you think you can get 100 of those people to buy from you vs. your competitors, you will have 10% of that market.

Conversion rate – Conversion rate is the number of sales that are completed compared to the number of people who see your offer. For example, imagine you have a sales page where you are encouraging people to buy your paintings. If you get 500 people to visit that page and five people buy a painting, then your conversion rate is 1%. You can also look at conversion rates for other actions you want people to take depending on your business goals. To do your actual revenue estimate, you need to multiply your average estimated revenue per sale times the number of sales you think you can make each month. Depending on your marketing plans, that number would hopefully go up each month. Plot out your estimated revenue each month for each project and you'll have your estimate for the year.

As you put together your revenue estimates for the launch of a new project, remember that it will grow and change over time. You may find that your market share is much larger than you thought and your revenue estimate can go up. With good marketing, you might also raise your conversion rate and increase sales.