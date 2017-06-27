Tired of Stressful Travel? Smart Luggage Gives Power Back to the Consumer

Just as the smartphone disrupted the phone industry, smart luggage is set to take over your current suitcase needs.

Research by Booking.com found that more than nine out of 10 business travelers find traveling stressful. If the journey is just as important than the destination, the travel industry is missing the mark.

In 2016, over 18.1 million pieces of luggage were lost or delayed according to SITA, the world’s leading aviation communications and information technology company. Luckily, by June 2018, the International Air Transport Association’s baggage tracking Resolution 753 will be implemented so that airlines will track luggage at every stage. Though new technology such as radio-wave scanners and RFID tags have already improved the overall rate of mishandled luggage by 12.25% (5.73 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers), the traveler is still at the whim of the airlines. Even so, an airport experience quite often revolves around searching for an outlet, dealing with locks at security checkpoints, and packing and re-packing to meet weight requirements.

In today’s world, where we can order food, stocks, shared car services, and laundry pickup from a smartphone, the travel industry has been slower to adapt to new technologies. However, with the advent of “smart luggage,” life is quickly becoming streamlined and less stressful for the frequent traveler.

Smart Luggage Disrupts the Luggage Industry

In 2014, Bluesmart broke crowdfunding records introducing the world’s first smart-connected carry-on. Its premise was to empower travelers by making travel as seamless and enjoyable as possible. The carry-on luggage offered a built-in USB port, 360-spinner wheels, distance alerts if the luggage was left behind, and digital weighing and remote locking through the app. With over $2.2 million raised, Bluesmart currently leads the market by providing global coverage with location tracking using GPS and a SIM card with a free cellular data plan.

Now, we see new startups to seasoned companies introduce their own versions of smart luggage. Luggage leader Samsonite owns the GeoTrakR, the first “web connected” travel bag focusing on being able to locate your bag with a lightweight locator at just 2.7 ounces. Beyond Bluetooth tracking, Raden jumped on the healthy trend and created an ergonomic-friendly handle that doubles as a scale. Fugu Travel launched its GPS-enabled bag to switch between a carry-on and check-in size through an electric pump. In fact, the smart luggage industry is growing so rapidly that earlier this year, Travel + Leisure published a list of 16 different types of smart luggage.

The Future of Smart Luggage Products

Series 2 edition of Bluesmart luggage. Image courtesy of Bluesmart.

This week, Bluesmart launched Series 2, a new stylish line of smart travel products. The line includes:

A carry-on bag - With both GPS+3G location tracking for precise location tracking, this version is 25% larger than the original product and offers remote auto-locking and supercharging capabilities.

- With both GPS+3G location tracking for precise location tracking, this version is 25% larger than the original product and offers remote auto-locking and supercharging capabilities. A 29” checked bag – Beyond the carry-on capabilities, a new smart weight sensing system sends app alerts for potential overweight baggage fees.

– Beyond the carry-on capabilities, a new smart weight sensing system sends app alerts for potential overweight baggage fees. A laptop bag – This business briefcase attaches to the Series 2 suitcases and features Bluetooth location tracking, distance alerts, and a removable supercharger.

– This business briefcase attaches to the Series 2 suitcases and features Bluetooth location tracking, distance alerts, and a removable supercharger. A passport pouch - The water-resistant pouch provides RFID-blocking security and Bluetooth tracking capabilities to prevent theft and forgetfulness.

The products bring upgraded materials, larger capacity, various colors, and new sleek styles. The second generation version of the app identifies and anticipates traveler needs through the full journey including providing flight schedules, gate information, currency exchanges, and weather updates.

Smart luggage, like the smart phone, gives consumers the convenience they never knew they needed. It’s akin to the difference that you experience once you have access to an airport lounge, Global Entry, or TSA pre-check: you’ve lived without it, but once you experience it, you can’t ever go back to regular luggage.

In the age where technology empowers travelers, I look forward to smart luggage becoming the new norm for the consumer. The newest line of Bluesmart’s travel products can be found here.

