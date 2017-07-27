ENTERTAINMENT
Cute Reunion Pic Proves 'Titanic' Cast Hasn't Let Go Of Their Friendship

The photo also has a pretty appropriate caption.

By Elyse Wanshel

It’s been 20 years since “Titanic” premiered, but things haven’t gotten icy between the cast.

On Wednesday, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane showed up to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s annual charity auction in St. Tropez. The event auctions off things like a private dinner with DiCaprio and Winslet to raise funds for environmental causes.

During the auction, Zane, Winslet and DiCaprio snapped a sweet photo together, which Zane posted to Twitter. And his caption is so clever, your heart will go on and on.

Good one, Cal.

