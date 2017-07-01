Title - Black girl uses Twitter to become entrepreneur

Nicole Mincey is a 21 year old from Camden NJ. She comes from an impoverished neighborhood and grew up in a single parent home after her father passed away at a young age. She grew up with a very strict mother who ingrained hard work and education were the keys to success. Nicole is now an honors college student at Rutgers university but she is not an ordinary college student. Nicole may look like a normal college student but in reality she is the owner of a clothing empire

Her inspirational entrepreneurial story begins on twitter. Yes TWITTER!! She followed politics closely and during the 2016 presidential election and created a twitter account to simply voice her opinions. She was a democrat and a big fan of then president Barack Obama until she saw some troubling statistics about black america.

1. “In spite of Obama's $275 billion in housing-market bailouts, home ownership has waned.

2. In the first quarter of 2009, 67.3% of Americans owned homes. By 1Q 2014, the Census Bureau figure was 64.8%.

3. Black home ownership has sagged from 46.1% in 2009 to 43.3% in 2014.

4. The poverty rate for blacks is now 25.8%.

5. Fewer than half of young black men are working a full-time job.

6. The black workforce is decreasing, down from 58.6% in June 2007 to 52.8% in August 2012.

7. The median minority family's income is now almost fifth lower than it was when Obama took office with a net worth of just $18,100.

8. In contrast, white median wealth has increased by 1% to $142,000.

9. In 2009, white households were 7 times richer than black households. Now, white households are 8 times richer.” (1)

She thought the economic state of black america was getting better under the first black president. Her entire family voted for him twice and she felt angry and taken advantage of. She joined twitter to voice her frustrations about the democratic party and Barack Obama.

In the heat of 2016 campaign between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump she was trying to choose which candidate will help produce good stats for the african american community. Shortly after winning the nomination Trump unveiled a 10 point plan that would benefit black america vs Hillary Clinton who never said a specific thing she would do to benefit black people. Trump begin to say at his rallies that the democrats always take advantage of the minority vote and never follow through. With Trump’s talks against the democrats and the statistics above she had at hand her twitter began to take a turn. She began expressing support for Donald Trump as president. Being an open black conservative she instantly gained many followers and she also gained hate. She didn't back down however and continued to voice her pro-trump opinions and anti-democrat opinions.

With her name and face all over the internet Nicole saw dollar signs and thought this was a golden opportunity to get some extra money in her pocket. She built her own website and launched a pro-trump store called ProTrump45. She began only selling shirts and slowly the store expanded to now include hoodies, hats and flags. She expanded the website even more by adding a pro-trump blog. That would give right wing news and updates about Donald Trump. Her pro-trump followers easily supported the store and her followers who hated the store accidently gave her a lot of buzz. Within months of the virtual store launching Nicole got interviewed by WND news that went viral and soon the Daily Caller and Buzzfeed followed.

Her story is a great example of the american dream that hard work and good ideas pay off. ProTrump45 is one of the most popular pro-trump stores to date and many people find it inspirational that it all begun with an idea and Twitter. Nicole represents america's entrepreneurial dream