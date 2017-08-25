Title Insurance should be a must get when buying any property

Title insurance is a one off pay insurance cover that offers protection to property owners in case any dispute relating to the title of the ownership arises. Title disputes may include claims of ownership by other parties, Liens or any other defects your property may have had before you purchased it.

Although this type of insurance is not necessitated by law, you need title insurance if you own property or if you intend to sell or mortgage property as a way to guarantee the safety of your property. Title insurance covers legal costs in case you must go to court to settle a dispute over your property. It also pays you an amount equivalent to that of the value of your home so that you can buy a new property if you lose a lawsuit. Title insurance is in two forms, Owners title insurance, and Lenders insurance. Owners insurance protects the buyer and Lenders insurance covers the seller.

How much will it cost?

The cost of title insurance varies. Some States have a regulated price while others don’t. But one way to get a general picture of the price is by calculating the price of the home and charging it with 5% of the overall price. For instance, if the cost of the home is $500,000, its title insurance will be $25000.

What do I need?

• You need a Title insurance company

• An under Writer

• A real estate attorney

• An estimate from the mortgage lender.

• Information of what is incorporated in title insurance in your state.

Who should pay?

This is an important question because depending on both the buyers and sellers negotiation, either of them can pay for the title insurance.

Usually, it is a buyer that may want title insurance unless they are not paying a full price and is going to pay in installments for a mortgage. If you are a buyer, there are some guidelines you can use to get a good price.

Don’t rely on mortgage broker recommendations. Agents earn from commissions and will, therefore, hike the price to get their share. Instead, ask a lawyer to recommend a title insurance company. And once you have identified one, don’t be shy to ask for a discount.

Who picks the title company?

This decision depends on who is paying for the insurance, but it is also a matter of negotiation. If the buyer is the one paying for the insurance, then they have a right to choose the insurer of their choice. The same applies to Sellers. Usually, Lenders like to pursue their buyers to purchase the insurance title from the same insurer because it becomes cheaper. However, this is prohibited by the American Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA). But if both parties agree to this, it saves both sides some money.

How should I trust?

In most States, it is illegal to buy title insurance from an unlicensed insurer. Even if it were not illegal, it is not wise to pay for insurance from a company that is not legal because, in the end, your claims can go unpaid.