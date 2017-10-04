To Amazon, Eating Disorders Aren't A Laughing Matter

Recently, there has been widespread alarm about a product that a vendor is currently selling through Amazon.

The product is a sweatshirt that reads, “Anorexia, like bulimia, except with self-control.”

As an eating disorder therapist in private practice, who has devoted my career to helping people to find freedom from eating disorders, I am outraged that Amazon is allowing pro-anorexia and other pro-eating disorder products to be sold on their website.

Eating Disorders Are Not Lifestyle Choices

There’s a common misconception that eating disorders are all about wanting to “be thin,” or “look like a model.” However, the reality is that while symptoms might manifest as an obsession with food or weight, eating disorders are life-threatening mental illnesses that are caused by a combination of genetic, environmental, and temperamental factors.

Here’s the thing. No one would choose to feel intense anxiety about eating certain foods, to the point where it starts to isolate themselves from the people that they care about. No one would choose to binge eat until they feel sick, with pain in their stomach and feelings of guilt, shame, and self-hatred. No one would decide to binge eat and then purge through vomiting or exercise, to feel completely trapped in the exhaustion and pain of the restrict/binge/purge cycle.

Eating disorders are something that no one would choose.

Further, every 62 minutes someone will die as a result of their eating disorder.

If you struggle with a restrictive eating disorder, you aren’t “vain” or “in control.” If you suffer from binge eating disorder or bulimia, you aren’t just “lacking willpower.” You are suffering from a mental illness.

Eating Disorders Aren’t a Laughing Matter

To Amazon and the vendor that is selling this sweatshirt and other pro-eating disorder apparel:

Do you know what isn’t funny?

Having someone in my office struggling with anorexia hysterically crying over having to eat something.

Parents crying over the exhaustion and fear that sometimes comes along with supporting their child in recovery from an eating disorder.

Hair falling out, losing your period, low bone-density, low heart rate, losing teeth, cardiac arrest, low blood pressure, and other health complications that can go along with eating disorders-such as anorexia and bulimia.

Having a mental illness that completely consumes your life and isolates you from the people that you care about.

Dying from an eating disorder or losing a loved one.

Adds to The “Eating Disorder Hierarchy”

There’s also a common problem within the eating disorder community of people feeling like if they don’t suffer from anorexia, that they don’t deserve to seek help or treatment. This sweatshirt plays into that stereotype that other eating disorders are not serious. This is completely false, as all eating disorders are serious and can be life-threatening.

For people with anorexia, this messaging plays into the “eating disorder belief” that their eating disorder makes them “special,” “powerful,” or “in control.” However, the reality is that the deeper someone is into anorexia, the more they become a carbon copy of others who are struggling and lose the parts of them that are actually unique and special. Additionally, the idea of being “in control” is a false illusion, as their eating disorder is actually the one running the show.

The Bottom Line

To Amazon and other retailers, I can’t believe that I even have to say this-but PLEASE stop selling items that glorify eating disorders. Imagine if you had a shirt talking about “the benefits” or making jokes about cancer. Mental illnesses are no more of a choice than physical illnesses.

Further, people with eating disorders are some of the strongest, most compassionate, intelligent, and overall amazing people that I know.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, please consider reaching out for help from a professional. Reaching out is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Full recovery is possible. Yes, for you too.