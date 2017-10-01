To Anyone Who's Ever Felt Unworthy

To anyone who thinks, believes, or feels unworthy, I’d like to offer an alternative viewpoint around what we are traditionally taught to experience around worthiness.

We are programmed and conditioned to believe that we must act a certain way to earn the right to feel or to be worthy. This is a myth we are fed, which we buy into and build our lives around.

However, true worthiness, is not dependent on something you do in alignment with social norms.

It’s not a popularity contest.

It’s not about your behaviors conforming to the trends of the time; which are transient and always shifting and ever evolving.

It’s not only for those who think loving and happy thoughts all the time.

You don’t have to earn it. It is not something you must be deserving of. It is not something you must prove or justify.

Your basic worthiness is inherent. Worth is something you claim and embody as your divine right in simply being.

So why do so many people walk around feeling so unworthy?

How come so many magnificent beings, feel less than, not good enough, and unworthy of shining brightly and expressing the fullness of who they truly are and be?

There is a level of social conditioning put in place, which keeps us trapped in a control matrix, believing we are unworthy and conditionally deserving of love and abundance. It is intentionally designed to keep us stuck and small and doubting in ourselves. This begins the moment we are born and continues throughout our life. It teaches us that our worth, our lovability, our right to even exist, are based on how we conform to prescribed social norms, many of which are arbitrary and heavily based in shame, guilt, and judgment.

The programming around this is thick, playing into our emotions and tugging deeply at our heart strings. Because of this, it can be easy to simply condemn someone as unworthy who has done something we don’t like. However in doing this, we miss their humanity.

Yes, there are consequences to our actions. Yet no matter what you have done, you are still worthy of love. No matter what you do, you have the right to exist.

The “I am unworthy” program can present itself in many different ways.

We can feel and believe we are unworthy of love, of success, of respect, of abundance, of connection, of acknowledging our talents and abilities, etc. etc. the list goes on.

One way I see this showing up in people is around apologizing or minimizing their gifts, abilities, and talents.

I see brilliant talented people downplaying their worth, with disclaimers such as “Not to sound egocentric” or “I don’t mean this is an elitist way”, so as not to brag or sound boastful about their accomplishments or areas of expertise.

And while being humble is wonderful and important, diminishing ourselves does no one any favors.

Making yourself less than you truly are, uplifts no one. Claiming yourself as unworthy, lowers you to the vibration of unworthiness. Claiming your worth, elevates you, and others, to the level of worthiness.

It's time to heal your claims of unworthiness, and to begin fully claiming your worth.

Regardless of your pain story or external circumstances, it's time to unhook from the conditioning and programming that continues to feed you these distortions. To connect instead, with the field of love and truth. It's time to forgive yourself. To forgive others. To see the spark of the divine in all things and all beings.

It’s time to stop apologizing for who you are and be and to claim your divine worth. Right now.

And as always...

Show up courageously. Be authentic. Speak your soul’s truth. Unapologetically. And with love.

