To Author My Most Authentic Self

By Katery Castellon

Student, Amherst College

“My friend is dying!” My head snaps as I hear the frustrated voice of my schoolmate Vivian crescendo and fade. The footsteps of doctors and patients parallel this rise and fall as they pass us on the street. Her jaw clenches; I don’t even have to look away to know they have left. Vivian’s words hang in the air, unheard. Fliers hang limply in our hands.

More footfalls. Our eyes dart back up. Before the next set of potential advocates comes fully into view, we’re already speaking, spitting words so quickly it’s practically rap. “Our friend is being held in Bellevue against her will!” I start, pointing at the facility looming from across the street. “She’s been misdiagnosed and mistreated! Please take this flier and spread awareness for—“; I’m cut off by a curt “I don’t have time.” Again by a “no thanks.” My vision blurs with unshed tears.

It’s July 5th, 2016, and I’m attending the rally of a girl I don’t even know. Derya Demitras. “You’re just like her,” her mother Samime told me with a fond smile at lunch, placing a slice of margherita pizza on my plate. “She’s a sweet girl.”

Sixty days prior to the event, Derya was committed to Belleview Hospital under the diagnosis of manic-depressive disorder. This development overturned her specialists’ previous diagnoses of Derya’s condition as autoimmune encephalitis (AE), an autoimmune disease that attacks the brain, first publicized through works such as Susannah Cahalan’s memoir Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness. As a result of Derya’s new diagnosis, doctors treated her neuro-psychiatric disorder with medications known to alleviate symptoms of manic-depressive disorder – medications also known to worsen the progression of AE. Derya was slowly dying in Bellevue Hospital’s psychiatric ward. The rally was organized to alert people to Derya’s critical state, to increase awareness of AE, and to show support for Derya’s parents as they battled Bellevue’s doctors in court that day.

Prior to attending the rally, I had always called myself a mental health advocate. I was socially progressive, was close to having a bachelors in psychology under my belt, and dreamed of being an adolescent clinical psychologist, inspired by my work with the youth therapy program ServiceNet Pathways, and by my own experience.

Embedded within the realm of mental health? Yes. An advocate? No. There was something about my physical presence at Derya’s rally that firmly clear-cut the grey area between reacting to injustice and acting upon it, acting against it – protesting its presence rather than sending a cry out into the abyss of the internet. Having grown up fighting invisible battles online (think: multiplayer online games against strangers, Facebook arguments with friends, emails sent to school administrators), physicality seemed to be above and beyond expectation. Because of that, you would be right to assume my decision to attend wasn’t spontaneous, or fueled by the mysterious forces of self-realization. It took being asked personally, and following that, a frantic online search until I had a thorough understanding of the severity of the situation.

At Derya’s rally, only three people showed up. Twenty-four had marked “interested” in attending. Hundreds had shared her story. And thousands had signed the “Free Derya” Change.org petition. Although this shocks me now, before attending, I didn’t understand the significance physical presence held for me (and her family); I almost didn’t show up either. It was effort. It was optional. It wasn’t what I normally did.

I’m not saying we should drop all of our engagements for others, or to drop our phones and pick up pickets. Not at all. You can’t help everyone. And sometimes, the best thing one can do is take care of oneself wholly and lovingly. For me, learning how to rally for someone else, for a cause I believed in, was about becoming the person I knew myself to be. When I started my internship with Open Future Institute in June, I filled out a worksheet. It asked me many questions, but the one that has since stuck with me is, “Do my actions show who I really am?” ‘No, not entirely,’ is how I answered.

For me, this experience was about bridging the gap between my actions and who I was, who I wanted to be. I realized that I must transmit who I am through what I do. That I must author my most authentic self.

To be honest, I am still baffled by the time I spent at Derya’s rally ­– baffled not by my presence, but by what it means, what it could mean, and what it doesn’t. I find it troubling that I have so much to process, especially since the event wasn’t about me. But if working through the experience can make me a better person, someone who wouldn’t find it out of the ordinary to attend a stranger’s rally, someone who understands the complexity of her significance and the simple strength of her presence… then I’d say it’s worth the thought.