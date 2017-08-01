To Be a Man: To Raise a Child

Parenting is a lifelong series of mistakes, fights, regrets, apologies both belated and begrudging, errors, sins, shouting matches, temporary truces, broken promises, lectures –– and unconditional love.

The latter is the ultimate form of absolution, with its immersion in a baptismal fount of physical power and spiritual purity, where the repair of the heart – free of the hurt from abuse and neglect – can beat with strength, pumping a lifeblood thicker than water and as redemptive as the Sea of Galilee or the Jordan River.

That baptism is an act of rebirth, not amnesia, because only by seeking a second chance – only by knowing the reasons for forgiveness – can a parent avoid repeating the wrongs of the past and stop a blood feud dating to the beginning of an ancient bloodline.

Two things I will never, therefore, allow myself to become are, respectively, a stage parent and a children’s athletic coach.

I will never subject my daughter to the awfulness of rejection and the aspersions from some repulsive producer.

My child is not a prop.

She is not an advertising accessory for a director to position, for a cameraman to shoot, for a makeup artist to color, for a designer to light, for a sponsor to cast aside like rubbish.

She may be creative, but she is not a cash machine.

Nor is she a vicarious means for wish fulfillment by some soccer coach, who thinks he is the manager for Manchester United or some other professional club.

I will not have that man, with his clipboard and whistle, with his belligerent style and bellicose system of competition, with his verbal assaults and vicious attacks against the self-worth of the children under his charge –– I will not be party to the fast undoing of those rights women have spent 100 years to earn, and another century to secure, for themselves and future generations of girls nationwide.

I will spare my daughter these experiences, because I already have a wealth of imperfections.

May God bless her with the courage of my mother, a Texan proud and true, and the grace of my father, a man of honor and dignity.

May God grant her the rewards of her maternal heritage, of a people whose survival in the Old World is a miracle to commemorate and whose success in the New is a marvel to celebrate.