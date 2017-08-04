To Be or Not to Be Restructuring

A professional of any discipline in the business world, whether a specialist in finance, human resources or strategy, can find him or herself working for a company in crisis without much notice. This can happen by their own decision, by bravely joining the crew that will try to right the course of a damaged ship. Alternatively, he or she may be pulled into an emerging storm after being hired. Whatever the case, inexperience with proverbial life boats and other risk factors can determine your chances of survival… and present unique opportunities for success.

Considering the trade off, it is not unusual for managers to prefer the quiet waters of an apparently stable, traditional companies. Balancing risk is probably one of the most difficult decisions in a manager's career. The choices require diametrically opposed strategies.

While it is clear that there are always many unique factors in such a decision, I find that there are general rules, which are universally applicable. I get to them by asking myself the following two questions: To what extent is it different to work for a restructuring a troubled company compared to doing so in a normal one? What do I have to win or lose because of those differences?

Let's start with what you have to lose: A company in crisis, usually, will not be able to pay high fixed salaries. It will require a greater commitment, in terms of time and effort, from its managers. In addition, working in a troubled company is more risky. The turnaround project may fail. This may mean the company is more likely to be bought by new owners, who want to impose their style or even their own managers. At the personal level, the manager may need to make difficult decisions that affect his colleagues.

However, the candidate also has a lot to gain. This type of situation allows for great flexibility. This type of freedom is rare in established companies. You may be able to, among other things, shape your own job description and economic rewards. In terms of compensation, these projects tend to offer significant success-based incentives. If a manager has great confidence in the project, and in his or her own capabilities, a turnaround may seem like the quickest route to your professional goals. It is attractive, even heroic, means to a level of success impossible in large, established corporations.

Another positive aspect of participating in a risky turnaround is to enhance your reputation. These projects allow much broader access to responsibilities and decision-making power than what is usual in the industry. Bold, successful action will not only create new opportunities within the project, but also amongst all those entities that follow. Clients, suppliers, shareholders or others can benefit profoundly, directly and indirectly, from the right decision. In short, a troubled company is a bit like a magnifying glass. The outstanding characteristics of the manager will be magnified and closely observed. It is common to make discoveries of hidden talents and new abilities in the process of reinventing a business; to realize life-changing directions through professional self-discovery.

In the end, the most important aspect of taking a leap of this nature has to do with your personal experience. Satisfaction in your achievements is invaluable. A couple more years of traditional corporate life will bring little in terms of novelty, challenge and learning. A restructuring project represents the opportunity to do much more - both in scope and depth - to learn more, to assume all the responsibilities one can – since there is always unmet demand for managerial capacity in such companies- and to prove oneself and others in a context of greater freedom.