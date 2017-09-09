To Bruce Springsteen, Don't Worry. I'm Not Mad You Didn't Call. Just Miffed.

Bruuuce:

I have one question: Why? As in why didn’t you call? I waited. I checked my phone. Looked for a text message. An email. Facebook messenger, even. Nothing. I could have blamed the shoddy cell phone reception I had had. Not to sound all put out or anything BUT . . . that morning? Of the day you were going to send me a secret code for tickets to your B’way show? I had to get up extra early, then get into a boat and row out into the middle of a lake at the lodge I was staying at in Northern Wisconsin, in order to get a few bars. The damp boat seat. The spiders I had to shoo out of the bottom of the boat with the paddle . . . the snake . . .

So, yeah . . . effort!

Okay. I get it. You were trying to get tickets into the hands of fans (according to the website https://brucespringsteen.net/broadway ) and not brokers, and fairness required a lottery system, and it was all random and done by a computer, but still I can’t help feeling DEJECTED!

We’ve been together how long? Let’s see . . . there was that show, in Milwaukee, 1975, at the Uptown. I’m sure you remember it. The venue had to be cleared in the middle of your set? Bomb threat? Okay, I wasn’t there, but would have been had I not broken up with my boyfriend who took custody of the tickets. So, the first time we were together was back in 1984. Born in the USA Tour (I was pregnant. You didn’t notice.) Then 1992. And then we kind of drifted apart. I had my own life to live. Kids. A mortgage. Student Loans. So, I couldn’t afford to see you anymore.

Would I have wanted to go to the Rising? Sure. The River Tour? Of course! I had choices to make. I chose paying the heating bill, and then, the dog developed that lump.

I guess I don’t fall into the category of ‘super fan.’ I haven’t gone to every show you’ve ever done. The last CD I bought was Lucky Town (I’m sorry, but The Ghost of Tom Joad? Just didn’t cut it for me. I was going through a bad spate of depression and this would not have helped.)

Speaking of depression . . . I read your book. I have been there, my friend. The black sink hole of despair. I am very familiar with Doom and Gloom – they moved into house after the kids left the nest. Talk about Darkness on the Edge of Town! Am I right?