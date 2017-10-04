To compete for Amazon headquarters, communities must show they support diverse population

To compete for Amazon’s next headquarters, with 50,000 new jobs and more than $40 billion in anticipated investments, communities must highlight local features that go beyond the usual infrastructure and tax environment to include what Amazon is calling “a compatible cultural and community environment for its long-term success,” prioritizing first the “presence and support of a diverse population.”

This is no surprise. While inclusion and immigration have become hot-button political issues at a national level, in the context of decisions like Amazon’s, they take on a pragmatic lens; Fortune 500 companies look for locations that attract and support a diverse and talented workforce, and communities where executives and employees from diverse backgrounds want to live because of their vibrant culture and friendly neighbors.

That evidence is supported by years of research pointing to the economic edge gained by companies that value diversity and who operate in communities that value a welcoming climate. According to a recent McKinsey and Company study, top performing companies on racial and ethnic diversity see better financial returns compared to their peers. In the US, for every 10 percent increase in racial and ethnic diversity on the senior-executive team, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rise 0.8 percent.

Researcher Richard Florida has shown how communities with higher levels of diversity, including immigrants; higher levels of integration; and – most notably ‐ higher levels of bridging social capital, stand to benefit economically. And in their research on community attachment - what makes people want to put down roots and build a life in a community - the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Gallup found that openness is among the most critical factors. The study also found that communities with higher attachment saw higher GDP growth.

The diversity and welcoming-ness of a community are factors that local leaders can shape, and should shape, both to get a leg up in the economy and to make the most of local talent.

One such forward-thinking community is Dayton, Ohio, which was recently announced as the first Certified Welcoming community in the United States. This city - which has also announced its intent to be in the running to attract Amazon - has distinguished itself by building policies and a cultural climate that make diversity a true asset by working to incorporate new immigrant communities, build bridges to reduce tensions, and make the most of the entrepreneurial energy that comes from demographic change - when it is well managed. As a result, Dayton has been able to stem a half century of population decline, giving an economic boost to the city that now benefits from upwards of $15 million in state and local taxes from its growing immigrant tax base.

In Atlanta, another city that is emerging among the top contenders for Amazon headquarters, Mayor Kasim Reed often touts the Welcoming Atlanta initiative as central to not only maintaining the city’s civil rights legacy, but to remaining a hub of innovation and global competitiveness, particularly as Metro Atlanta continues to benefit from the second fastest growing foreign born population in the country. Says Mayor Reed, “Our immigrant and refugee community is fundamental to positioning Atlanta as the commercial and cultural center of the Southeast.”

Amazon’s sheer size makes it a trend-setter and regardless of the choice it makes, the priorities it has set forward send a clear message that inclusion is pragmatic, not political, and that it is driving business decisions that will leave a lasting mark on our economy and future. How cities choose to respond to that call will also shape our future, perhaps even more than the politics of Washington. On the larger global stage, American cities are not only competing with one another, but with cities like Toronto, a thriving metropolis whose global population and efforts to mitigate the natural challenges that come with demographic change have reaped rewards for those who have doubled down on inclusion.

The factors that will shape Amazon’s decision already speak volumes about the future of the US economy to compete in a world where immigration and diversity are assets, not liabilities. How we measure the relative strength of that asset and identify the places most effective in leveraging it will be the next frontier.