To dox, or not to dox

Dox, verb: to search for and publish private or identifying information about a particular individual on the Internet, typically with malicious intent

The term is from the slang word “docs,” for “documents.” It’s said to have been around since the 1990s and may be related to the doxc file extension from Microsoft. Doxing has been on the upswing in recent years. Since Charlottesville, the phenomenon (if not the word) has entered the public consciousness, as anti-fascists have posted photos of white supremacists who didn’t bother masking themselves—with the result that those racists were fired from their jobs, or otherwise shamed and ostracized, even by their own families.

“Hackers and online vigilantes routinely dox both public and private figures,” says the website dictionary.com. The practice is, predictably, controversial: there have been cases where individuals were misidentified, leading to horrible consequences, but more commonly, white supremacists who are doxed find themselves forced to defend their actions. That was the case with Peter Cvjetanovic, who justified himself on Twitter with the awkward explanation, “White nationalists aren’t all hateful; we just want to preserve what we have.”

Right. And Hitler wasn’t an anti-semite, he just wanted to preserve good old German culture!

As doxing increases in frequency, white supremacists “are terrified,” reports the feminist website, broadly.vice.com. Once a neo-nazi has been doxed, “It’s hard to get a job, hard to make a living, hard to have a normal social life when all your friends and family know you believe in ethnic cleansing,” says the Southern Poverty Law Center. Reports of doxed white nationalists being fired are rampant; the New York Post reported that “white supremacists who rallied…are beginning to see consequences…” including “losing jobs [and] web hosting platforms.” The latter is a reference to the arch-white nationalist and racist website, Daily Stormer, which was banned from GoDaddy, Cloudflare and Google after Charlottesville.