To Help Others and to Heal Ourselves

The only thing harder to do than stop doing the same thing – the wrong thing – over and over again and expecting different results, the only thing harder to do than step away – to pause and gain perspective about a situation – so you can avoid falling into an abyss of shame and stubbornness, the only thing harder to do than concede defeat and confess your sins –– the only thing harder to do than accept advice is to ask for it; to seek help from a friend or loved one; to be vulnerable but not weak, because it takes a strong person to put practicality before pride; to stand before the public, free of the trappings of office and the privileges of power, and be yourself; to be a private citizen, an American, just a man.

That man is not afraid to ask for help.

He may hesitate to do so, he may not want to do so, he may hate having to do so.

But do so he must; do so he will, because he is too smart to risk everything – he is too selfless to ruin everything and make everyone else suffer – so he can maintain a facade of invincibility, while his problems are anything but invisible.

He may think he stands alone, without even a fig leaf of modesty or a shield for protection, as strangers examine him – as his detractors criticize him and his critics denounce him – while he has a hint of a trace of an ounce of what it feels it, of what it must have felt like, to be mere flesh – to be property – for an auctioneer to sell to the highest bidder.

And yet, legions form beside him.

Platoons of the compassionate and companies of the good gather before him, battalions of the benevolent and brigades of the beneficent assemble alongside him –– all await the order, all swear to uphold the order, because none would ever leave a brother behind.

Each of us needs help.

Some of us have reasons – understandable ones, to be sure – about not calling for help.

But all of us have a right to enjoy the blessings of help.